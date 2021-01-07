Tomi Lahren's Tweets About Trump Voters Never Rioting Come Back To Haunt Her

If you thought Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would sway Tomi Lahren’s devotion to President Donald Trump, well, think again.

The Fox News contributor was hit with criticism online over her old tweets that denounced “rioting” and argued that Trump supporters wouldn’t resort to violence in the wake of an election loss.

On election night last year, Lahren wrote:

If @realDonaldTrump were to lose (he won’t) his supporters will go to work tomorrow just as we do everyday. When Biden loses, his “supporters” will likely loot and riot. Tells you everything you need to know! #Trump2020 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 3, 2020

Her denouncement of “riots,” however, could be traced back even further. In May 2020, the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked national demonstrations calling for racial justice.

Though the majority of those protests were nonviolent, that hasn’t stopped opponents of the movement ― like Lahren ― from claiming otherwise.

How does looting, rioting and destroying your OWN community bring justice for anyone? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 28, 2020

Needless to say, Lahren’s claims seem spectacularly uninformed in light of the events of this week.

On Wednesday, a Trump-supporting mob, egged on by the president himself at a rally, stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Electoral College votes for president and vice president. Lawmakers and staff were forced to take cover during the violent occupation, which left four people dead and dozens of police officers injured.

Twitter users wasted little time in making sure Lahren knew her past comments had really missed the mark.

Among those to call her out was Sacramento Kings player Tyrese Haliburton:

Why don’t you tell us? https://t.co/6gMlE7VzYG — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 6, 2021

Others felt similarly.

Fixed it for you.



If Joe Biden were to lose (he won’t) his supporters will go to work tomorrow just as they do everyday. When Trump loses, his “supporters” will likely loot and riot. Tells you everything you need to know! https://t.co/F5sJvn9fUY — Paladin Amber (@PaladinAmber) January 7, 2021

This one didn't age well https://t.co/lrv82dKuAy — David Pakman (@dpakman) January 7, 2021

By Wednesday, Lahren attempted to clarify her comments somewhat, but with anything but a mea culpa.

On may 28th I trended on Twitter for condemning riots. The Left told me I “didn’t get it.” Yesterday I also trended for much of the day for condemning riots. Sounds like I’m pretty consistent. Maybe it’s the Left that just “doesn’t get it.” 🧐 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 7, 2021

“What happened yesterday is not our President’s legacy,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am very disappointed in what occurred & disgusted with the Trump supporters (plus leftist agitators) who stained the movement.”

“Nevertheless, the America First agenda presses on & we continue the hard work started by Trump,” she added.

