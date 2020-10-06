Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren got savaged on Twitter Monday for suggesting that Joe Biden wearing a mask was somehow womanly.
Biden posted a tweet blasting President Donald Trump’s theatrical mask removal upon his return to the White House while still contagious from COVID-19. The clip featured a dual screen of Trump taking off his face covering and the Democratic nominee putting one on.
“Masks matter. They save lives,” the caption reads.
Lahren somehow made the message a gender issue. “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe,” she wrote.
Critics on Twitter accused Lahren, a conservative media personality known for her hot takes, of “misogyny” and “toxic masculinity.”
“It’s almost as if you’re implying that being a woman makes one weak and inferior. Weird,” one user wrote.
Read some of the responses here: