Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren got savaged on Twitter Monday for suggesting that Joe Biden wearing a mask was somehow womanly.

Biden posted a tweet blasting President Donald Trump’s theatrical mask removal upon his return to the White House while still contagious from COVID-19. The clip featured a dual screen of Trump taking off his face covering and the Democratic nominee putting one on.

“Masks matter. They save lives,” the caption reads.

Lahren somehow made the message a gender issue. “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe,” she wrote.

Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe. https://t.co/RugCFkC1GQ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 6, 2020

Critics on Twitter accused Lahren, a conservative media personality known for her hot takes, of “misogyny” and “toxic masculinity.”

“It’s almost as if you’re implying that being a woman makes one weak and inferior. Weird,” one user wrote.

Read some of the responses here:

This misogyny is strong little one. — Professional Tax Avoider (@dlvest) October 6, 2020

It’s almost as if you’re implying that being a woman makes one weak and inferior. Weird. — Jill (@jilljurenka) October 6, 2020

Oh, what a zinger! It’s so funny because women carry purses and he’s man! Also, women are weak and that’s why they carry purses so that means he’s a weak woman! Your tweet is so deeply layered I’m only now discovering the nuance. — Mrs. Bacon (@mrsbacon) October 6, 2020

The definition of toxic masculinity. — Ross Cornel (@ross_corn) October 6, 2020

It’s always so strange to me when a woman tries to insult a man by calling him a woman — ブランドン IG: ilikebrandon (@i_likebrandon) October 6, 2020

As a healthcare worker, I am saddened to read this from you. Masks save peoples health and sometimes even their lives. It is not masculine or feminine. It is human. — Sarty (@sartytf) October 6, 2020

Better than an oxygen tank 🤦‍♀️ — Stephanie Lucille (@lucille_fer) October 6, 2020

Someone hold my purse for a sec... pic.twitter.com/kgN8d9Jbt1 — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 6, 2020