Tomi Lahren Gets Owned By Registrar After Alleging Voter Fraud In California

Tomi Lahren’s latest claim of voter fraud just got destroyed by Los Angeles County officials.

“Just received my California voting code and mail-in ballot information...only problem is I haven’t lived in California in over 2 years and have been registered in Tennessee for over 2 years but it’s all good, fraud is a myth,” Lahren tweeted sarcastically on June 3.

Just received my California voting code and mail-in ballot information…only problem is I haven’t lived in California in over 2 years and have been registered in Tennessee for over 2 years but it’s all good, fraud is a myth 👍🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 3, 2022

The office of the Los Angeles Country Registrar-Recorder and County Clerk replied with a fierce tweet debunking her insinuation.

“Checked and your registration is INACTIVE due to returned mail and would only be reactivated if you responded or voted signing the oath attesting to your qualifications and residence,” the registrar tweeted to Lahren.

“Please DM to confirm your data and we will process a cancelation. Thanks.”

Checked and your registration is INACTIVE due to returned mail and would only be reactivated if you responded or voted signing the oath attesting to your qualifications and residence. Please DM to confirm your data and we will process a cancelation. Thanks! — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) June 4, 2022

Lahren has attempted to stir suspicion on California voting previously, and it looks like authorities had enough.

Lahren tried to sow doubt in another tweet on June 3, writing: “They definitely don’t want MY vote because it wouldn’t be for the dirty Democrats ruining that state!! I just wonder how many illegal immigrants are getting these nifty ballots in the mail….”

She did not present evidence.