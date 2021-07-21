A Tarrant, Alabama, city council member casually blurted out a shocking racist slur at a meeting on Monday, video shows. (Watch it below.)

“Do we have a house nigger in here? Do we? Do we? Will she please stand up?” Tommy Bryant said, according to the Daily Beast.

Bryant was apparently talking about Council Member Veronica Freeman, who is Black, the outlet noted.

Just before the outburst, a member of the public questioned Bryant about his wife using the slur on social media, according to Bama Politics.

“The video speaks for itself,” said Mayor Wayman Newton, who is Black, per the Daily Beast.

Bryant accused Newton of using the term previously to describe Freeman and said he repeated it to amplify the gravity of it, AL.com reported.

Tensions have simmered between Bryant and Newton, Bama Politics noted. The Daily Beast also reported a “power struggle” between Newton and the white ex-police chief, Dennis Reno.

The Alabama Democratic Party demanded that Bryant resign, per AL.com

Tarrant, Alabama city council member Tommy Bryant has come under fire after he stood up and loudly asked, “Do we have a house nigger in here?” during a city council meeting https://t.co/5HqTZ3WV4m pic.twitter.com/xo1rjgqSGy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 20, 2021