Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya sure know how to make a fashion statement.

The iconic American designer and former Disney star presented their first TommyNow collection on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week. People online couldn’t stop talking about the show, and for a few good reasons.

For starters, it was cast entirely with black models ― 59, to be exact ― with different body types and ranging in age from 18 to 70, according to Elle. Second, living fashion legends like Pat Cleveland, Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Grace Jones strutted their stuff on the runway to add flair to the show. And third, the collection, which featured some very ’70s- and ’80s-inspired looks in an array of bold colors (including plenty of gold), was both fun and extremely wearable.

Ian Gavan via Getty Images Pat Cleveland struts her stuff on the Tommy x Zendaya runway.

Zendaya, 22, told Hilfiger she wanted the show to be inspired by all the women “who made it possible for [her] to be in the position where [she is] now,” she said in an interview with Elle backstage at the show.

“Honestly, I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ to them through this show,” she added. “I said to Tommy, ‘If we do a show, this is what it needs to be about.’ And Tommy said, ‘Great. Go for it.’ And he actually meant it. I mean, look.”

Estrop via Getty Images Veronica Webb (center) walks with fellow models down the runway.

After the show, Zendaya shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing that the presentation felt like a dream.

“Our show was a celebration and appreciation for all of the iconic women who fearlessly pioneered and opened doors that are the very reason I’m able to exist in this space,” she wrote alongside vintage photos of Johnson, Webb and others. “So to every woman on that stage and the many others who weren’t, we love you, we see you and we thank you.”

Check out even more photos from the show below: