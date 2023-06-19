Much like her rock star husband, Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan has nothing but praise for Heather Locklear.

Furlan, who has been married to Lee since 2019, gushed about her husband’s ex-wife in an interview with People published Sunday.

“Heather and I are very close. She’s awesome, I love her,” the actor and comedian said of the “Melrose Place” star. “I think she’s the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She’s just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around.”

Locklear and Lee, the drummer for the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, were divorced in 1993 after seven years of marriage.

Tommy Lee (left) and Heather Locklear in 1985, about a year before they were married. Richard E. Aaron via Getty Images

But when it comes to relationships, Lee is perhaps most associated with ex-wife Pamela Anderson, with whom he shares sons Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 25.

The former couple’s three-year marriage lasted from 1995 to 1998 and became the epicenter of a tabloid frenzy after a sex tape featuring the pair was leaked to the public. That controversy was depicted in the 2022 Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy” and addressed at length by Anderson herself in the Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story.”

Though Furlan didn’t address the nature of her relationship with Anderson, she said she’s “definitely tried” to remain on good terms with Lee’s former romantic partners. She went on to note that her husband has referred to Locklear as “the one that got away.”

“She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person,” she explained. “Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”

Brittany Furlan (left) and Tommy Lee in 2019. Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Furlan added that she and Lee have discussed the demise of his marriage to Locklear at length.

“I yell at my husband, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you cheated on her. She’s so cool,’” she explained. “That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he’s a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn.”

It appears that Lee’s warm feelings towards his ex are mutual. In 2016, Locklear acknowledged what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary with a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram.

“Happy 30 years baby,” she wrote in the caption.