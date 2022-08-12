Tommy Lee's Fully Nude Social Media Post Makes Users Question 'Double Standards'

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee shocked social media users on Thursday when he went totally nude in an extremely not-safe-for-work picture.

The photo showed Lee entirely naked from above and letting it all hang out.

The picture was reportedly up for hours on Instagram before eventually disappearing from the social media site. The picture also appeared on the musician’s Facebook page.

“Ooooopppsss,” Lee wrote alongside the photo.

“OH MY GOD,” commented Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan.

The snap showing off Lee’s birthday suit still appears on his Twitter account, as of Friday morning.

The hourslong wait for the naked pic to disappear from the site sparked a debate over whether the platform has “double standards” when it comes to censorship, Newsweek reported.

Instagram’s community guidelines bar nudity on its platform “for a variety of reasons,” according to its website.

The policy includes a ban on “genitals” and “some photos of female nipples,” a topic that sparked online conversation via the #FreeTheNipple social movement.

Social media users immediately weighed in on the amount of time Lee’s penis picture appeared on Instagram versus pictures of nipples.

One user, Junkee reporter Lavender Baj, tweeted that she’s on her “last Instagram strike” due to making “one too many” jokes about nudes whereas Lee can freely post his body online.

Women's accounts get banned on #Instagram for just showing nipples and yet #TommyLee can post a full frontal dick pic and not get into trouble. The double standards — BikzIsMe (@BikzIsMe) August 11, 2022

My @instagram got banned for holding up a copy of a Playboy featuring a fully covered Sable bc it apparently went against community guidelines but I’m glad Tommy Lee can post his entire peen with zero issue 🫠 https://t.co/IO1wYURRW5 pic.twitter.com/Pc5kOpFxa3 — Willow Raven (@_willowraven) August 11, 2022

how is tommy lee's hog still up on instagram but when i post an artistic nude with a slither of a nipple my entire account gets flagged — baker miller punk (@tanyavolt) August 11, 2022

The first thing I see on my instagram newsfeed this morning was Tommy Lee's naked pic. How has instagram not taken it down already? I got a ban for 7 days for my hump day pic one time. Instagram has favourites 😭 — sarah robinson (@sarah_j_robins) August 11, 2022

so tommy lee can post his full cock on main for eight whole hours but instagram is putting sex workers on a terror watch list lol — ‎ً (@liIpochaco) August 11, 2022

it’s kinda fucked that tommy lee can post full dong on ig for hours before it’s removed with no repercussions but sex workers who rely on the bag are shadowbanned or have their accounts nuked for posting anything remotely lewd. — 虚 (@GENOCYB3R) August 11, 2022

Lee’s photo comes two months after a picture of actor Cole Sprouse’s butt sparked a debate over celebrity nudes, Buzzfeed News reported.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” Sprouse wrote alongside the naked pic.

Some users felt the Sprouse photo showed how women such as Britney Spears, who has an affinity for posting nude photos on her Instagram, don’t get the same appreciation.

While Sprouse got praise for his pic, users have claimed Spears needs “therapy” and “help” for showing skin, according to the news site.

