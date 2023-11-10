Critics Shred Tommy Tuberville's 'Gaslighting' Blame Game Over Military Blockade

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) pointed the finger at everyone but himself as he continued his hold on hundreds of military promotions Thursday.

Tuberville, who has held tight to his monthslong blockade of 300-plus nominees in protest of the Pentagon’s travel reimbursement policy for abortion, declared that the only thing he honors “more than our military” is the Constitution before taking aim at the Biden administration.

“I cannot simply sit idly by while the Biden administration injects politics in our military and spends taxpayer money on abortion,” Tuberville said.

The senator, who has received criticism from fellow Republicans over the hold, later claimed holds on nominations “happen all the time” before shifting the focus to Democrats.

“Abortion is so important to the Democrats, they have not negotiated with me. Zero,” said Tuberville, who told his GOP colleagues on Tuesday that he’s open to negotiating to end the hold.

“This has been a long nine months for us all. Every day this continues is a day that my Democratic colleagues think abortion is more important than these nominations.”

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Tuberville over his “gaslighting,” pointing out that the senator is “LITERALLY injecting politics into our military” through his blockade.

