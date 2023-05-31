Brother Of Tommy Tuberville Rebukes Senator's 'Vile Rhetoric' On Race

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has recently come under fire for making incendiary comments related to race — with even his own brother now voicing disapproval.

On Friday, musician Charles Tuberville, who has reportedly played with B.B. King, Leon Russell, Johnny Winter, Delbert McClinton and other stars, took to Facebook to condemn his politician sibling.

Advertisement

“Due to recent statements by him promoting racial stereotypes, white nationalism and other various controversial topics, I feel compelled to distance myself from his ignorant, hateful rants,” wrote the songsmith.

“I DO NOT agree with any of the vile rhetoric coming out of his mouth,” he added. “Please don’t confuse my brother with me. Thanks.”

The social media post, which had received hundreds of “likes” and other reactions as of Wednesday afternoon, came shortly after the Alabama Republican suggested on a podcast that inner-city teachers don’t know how to read or write — a comment that drew accusations of racism.

Advertisement

And earlier this month, the senator defended the idea of white nationalists serving in the military, telling Birmingham radio station WBHM that they deserve the “opportunity to make this country better” just like any other American.

Tommy Tuberville also faced pushback last year for comments about reparations for the descendants of enslaved people.