GOP Senator Comes Up With A Mind-Bogglingly Dumb Way To Duck A Question

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said this week.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has likewise slammed the freshman lawmaker.

“I think we should have nothing to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene, and think we should repudiate the things she said and move away from her,” Romney told reporters, according to The Hill.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) called her comments on school shootings “disgusting and wrong,” while Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) called her actions “totally unacceptable” and urged Republicans to “speak out clearly” against her.

House Republican leaders named her as a GOP member on the House education committee despite her claims that school shootings were faked and her open harassment of some of the survivors.

Democrats have called for her to be stripped of her committee assignments.

