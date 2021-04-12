NYPD Retiree Charged In Capitol Cop Attack Shocked He's Jailed With 'Inner-City' Inmates

An NYPD veteran charged with beating a police officer during the Capitol riot is shocked that he’s locked up with “inner-city” criminals, according to his lawyer.
Thomas Webster, who retired after two decades with the New York City Police Department, is unhappy with the “dormitory setting” where he’s held without bail on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner reported, citing Webster’s defense lawyer.
“For a middle aged guy whose never been arrested before, this has been a shock for him,” the attorney reportedly explained.
Webster has been jailed since February on charges that include assault of a police officer. Federal prosecutors said he attacked a cop with a metal flagpole during the insurrection and can be seen in a photo submitted with his indictment apparently digging his thumbs into the officer’s face.
Webster was denied bail by U.S. Magistrate Andrew Krause of the Southern District of New York, who determined he was a “danger to the community” — even though his lawyer argued that he was a “committed family man” with an impeccable character. He was simply answering a call from then-President Donald Trump, his attorney insisted, according to Law & Crime.
But a prosecutor said then that videos showed Webster “clear as day” with gritted teeth and a “look of pure rage” as he was “attacking a police officer ... like a “junkyard dog.”
Before he was arrested, Webster had a “sparkling” record with the NYPD, the attorney argued, according to Weiner. If he’s not released, Webster would like to be moved to a facility in upstate New York, the lawyer reportedly said.
Twitter critics had some observations. Some noted that the term “inner city” was racist MAGA-speak for people of color. Few had sympathy for Webster.