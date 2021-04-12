NYPD Retiree Charged In Capitol Cop Attack Shocked He's Jailed With 'Inner-City' Inmates

An NYPD veteran charged with beating a police officer during the Capitol riot is shocked that he’s locked up with “inner-city” criminals, according to his lawyer.

Thomas Webster, who retired after two decades with the New York City Police Department, is unhappy with the “dormitory setting” where he’s held without bail on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner reported, citing Webster’s defense lawyer.

“For a middle aged guy whose never been arrested before, this has been a shock for him,” the attorney reportedly explained.

Webster has been jailed since February on charges that include assault of a police officer. Federal prosecutors said he attacked a cop with a metal flagpole during the insurrection and can be seen in a photo submitted with his indictment apparently digging his thumbs into the officer’s face.

Department of Justice evidence photo of Tommy Webster in confrontation with police officer Tommy Webster is seen trying to dig his thumbs into the face of a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Webster was denied bail by U.S. Magistrate Andrew Krause of the Southern District of New York, who determined he was a “danger to the community” — even though his lawyer argued that he was a “committed family man” with an impeccable character. He was simply answering a call from then-President Donald Trump, his attorney insisted, according to Law & Crime.

But a prosecutor said then that videos showed Webster “clear as day” with gritted teeth and a “look of pure rage” as he was “attacking a police officer ... like a “junkyard dog.”

Before he was arrested, Webster had a “sparkling” record with the NYPD, the attorney argued, according to Weiner. If he’s not released, Webster would like to be moved to a facility in upstate New York, the lawyer reportedly said.

Lawyer for Tommy Webster, retired NYPD cop accused of beating an MPD officer with flagpole on #J6, says his client is in a "dormitory setting" with people serving time for "inner-city crimes" - "for a middle aged guy whose never been arrested before this has been a shock for him" — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) April 9, 2021

Webster has a "sparkling record" with the NYPD which led to "the lofty assignment of protecting the mayor," attorney says - but if he won't be released he wants him moved back to jail in upstate New York — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) April 9, 2021

Twitter critics had some observations. Some noted that the term “inner city” was racist MAGA-speak for people of color. Few had sympathy for Webster.

I'm really tired of reading all these insurrectionist sob stories.



They attacked our country. What did they think was going to happen? — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) April 9, 2021

That inner-city crimes thing, is that like a black or POC thing? So he thinks he's being treated like a black person or POC and is shocked that a white guy like him is being held accountable for his actions? Do I have that right? — Patricia Thomas (@Pathom3333) April 9, 2021

You know what else was a shock? Cops that went to work on the sixth & never made it back home without dying or being beaten within an inch of their lives. — Diane Lees 💉🗽🌴😷 (@dtheavenger) April 10, 2021

Boo hoo. Don't attack our country and beat a metropolitan police officer with a flag pole. These crimes are worse than "inner city crimes". It was an attack on our country!!! — SikhPeace (@SatPavanKaur) April 9, 2021

Maybe he should have thought of the potential consequences of beating a police officer before doing so?



Also: "inner city crimes" is an obvious euphemism for "Black people arrested for selling drugs"... which are less serious crimes than what he's accused of doing. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 9, 2021

"Inner city crimes" is really bad code for "he's sharing space with black people." — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) April 9, 2021

I feel bad for those inner city criminals that have to be housed with radicalized domestic terrorists. He gets no sympathy from me. No one is a criminal until the commit a crime. pic.twitter.com/BuiMsagiLx — Frank Belcher (@FrankBelcher15) April 9, 2021

They flaunt their racism: “inner-city crimes”. An Insurrectionist eye-gouging a Capitol police officer and beating him with a flagpole in the “inner city” of our nation’s capital deserves zero sympathy. — Billy C says Repeal 2nd Amendment! (@billclifton5) April 10, 2021

I’d say a police officer should know better than anyone else that storming the Capitol and beating other cops was a bad idea. 🤷‍♂️ — ScottDinBlueGeorgia💙🍑 (@ScottDguy) April 9, 2021

I found the perfect violin to play for him pic.twitter.com/Jnh72V9GHU — saki saki saki (@radiocandied) April 9, 2021

Evidence photo of Thomas Webster and police officer submitted with indictment against him. Evidence photo of Thomas Webster and a police officer at the Capitol riot.