Trump Admin Moves To Greenlight Logging In America's Largest National Forest

VW Pics via Getty Images Icebergs near the Dawes Glacier in Tongass National Forest, Alaska.

The Trump administration on Tuesday took a significant step toward opening the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest to logging and other potential extractive development.

The U.S. Forest Service issued a draft environmental impact statement aimed at cementing President Donald Trump’s push to exempt Alaska’s Tongass National Forest from the so-called “roadless rule.” Signed in 2001 by President Bill Clinton, the conservation rule prohibits building roads and harvesting timber on 58.5 million acres of national forest lands, including 9.2 million acres of Tongass.

The proposal includes several alternatives; however, the administration’s preference calls for rolling back protections for all 9.2 million acres and reclassifying 185,000 acres as suitable for timber harvest. The Forest Service says it will publish the draft EIS in the Federal Register later this week.

The Trump administration announcement comes less than two months after The Washington Post reported that Trump directed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to greenlight logging in America’s largest national forest, located in southeast Alaska.

Eric Jorgensen, an attorney for the environmental group Earthjustice in Alaska, said the decision “threatens an irreplaceable national treasure.”

“This ecologically rich landscape and critical wildlife habitat will be lost forever if industry is allowed to clear-cut our national forest,” he said in an emailed statement. “There is no good reason to roll back protections for the Tongass, and Earthjustice will oppose this attack on the safeguards wisely established by the Roadless Rule.”

The move is part of a sweeping public land liquidation underway in America’s 49th state. There, nearly 30 million acres of federal land are at risk of being developed or transferred, according to a recent analysis from the Center for American Progress.

This is a developing story and will be updated.