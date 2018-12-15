Toni Braxton Wants To Give Beyoncé 'A Big Hug' For Dressing As Her For Halloween

Not only did Beyoncé garner praise from fans for paying homage to Toni Braxton for Halloween ― the R&B icon herself wanted to give Bey “a big hug” for the tribute.

In an interview with The Associated Press published this week, Braxton said it was “super sweet” of Beyoncé to honor her and her 1993 album, “Toni Braxton.”

“I’m a fan of hers,” she said. “I wanted to go up to her and just give her a big hug. It was great of her to do that.”

In October, Beyoncé shared her admiration for Braxton in a caption on Instagram, where she channeled the “Another Sad Love Song” singer in a series of photos.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” Queen Bey wrote. “Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

Braxton immediately shared in the love by responding to Beyoncé on Instagram that same day.

“How do you look better than me on MY album cover?” Braxton wrote.