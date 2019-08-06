Tributes to Toni Morrison came pouring in on Tuesday after her publisher, Knopf, confirmed that the iconic writer had died at age 88.

Morrison, who made history as the first Black woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, died at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, a spokesperson for Knopf said in a statement.

People began responding to the news of the “Beloved” author’s death by celebrating her life and legacy on social media.

Born Chloe Ardelia Wofford in Lorain, Ohio, on Feb. 18, 1931, Morrison created complex works that transformed American literature and the way that Black characters, Black identity and Black American history were depicted in novels.

Television writer and producer Shonda Rhimes said that Morrison made her realize that being a writer was “a fine profession.”

“I grew up wanting to be only her,” Rhimes continued on Twitter. “Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen.”

She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen. “Toni Morrison, seminal author who stirringly chronicled the Black American experience, dies” https://t.co/S6qxix5OCj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 6, 2019

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, called Morrison a “towering intellect,” among other praise.

“Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity,” Abrams wrote.

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

Former President Barack Obama called Morrison “a national treasure” in a Facebook post.

Morrison, author of a number of esteemed novels, including “Sula,” “The Bluest Eye” and “Song of Solomon,” worked as an editor at Random House for nearly two decades. She published the biographies of other influential Black figures, including Angela Davis and Muhammad Ali. She won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 for “Beloved.”

A Howard University graduate, Morrison went on to earn a master’s degree at Cornell University in 1955. She had two sons, Harold and Slade, with her former husband, architect Harold Morrison.

Read other tributes to Morrison from elected officials, celebrities and fans below:

There is a Toni Morrison documentary IN THEATERS RIGHT NOW called The Pieces I Am. Of course it’s not getting the publicity it should. But it’s a wonderful film filled with her telling her stories. Find it at the smaller cinema near you. pic.twitter.com/pF2xcS6s2w — April (@ReignOfApril) August 6, 2019

“If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.” Your legacy will forever live on. Rest In Peace #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/CRbkkzemMS — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 6, 2019

This is a hard day. #ToniMorrison — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” RIP, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/DWF7sOFDbw — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 6, 2019

I feel so grateful that I lived in a time with Toni Morrison, that I grew up as a young black girl with her books in my life and in my brain. — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) August 6, 2019

My first year at Spelman it became very clear to me that I was there for a purpose beyond receiving an education. I needed to feel centered and connected to my own Black womanhood and my sisters. Toni Morrison was the architect for that connection.



Heaven gained a badass woman. pic.twitter.com/1zExnsZpL0 — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was simply everything to me. She gave me the language to love myself, to understand this world and taught me to be brave in the face of anything and everything. I’m so devastated that she is gone and so grateful that she was here to teach this little black girl. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 6, 2019

Today, the world lost a storyteller of unmatched empathy, elegance and power. Toni Morrison’s belief that language is the “measure of our lives” leaves an extraordinary, inspiring inheritance, and her beautiful writing will continue to be a blessing for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/cc3st7x2lM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 6, 2019

RIP to one of our greatest teachers, #ToniMorrison. We will carry your powerful words in our hearts eternally.💗🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CFn8TLmU8X — A N G E L A | R Y E (@angela_rye) August 6, 2019