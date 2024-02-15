Tons Of Amazon Customers Have These 31 Products On Their Wish Lists, So You’ll Probably Want 'Em Too

Popular items from this list:
A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because it's 2024 and we're taking the time to treat ourselves to products that make our bed more comfortable
Promising review
: "I’ve been on the hunt to buy a down pillow like the ones I slept on at the top-rated Loews Hotel in Philly. This is that pillow! I’ve bought pillows online many times but nothing compared. This is the first pillow I’ve ever bought that didn’t hurt my neck or make me regret spending the money.
I will absolutely be ordering another set! Absolutely the comfiest pillow, you won’t regret it. I never write reviews but just had to because I know the search for pillows is difficult when you can’t feel them. I promise you won’t regret it!
" — Amazon customer
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things
Note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel or hot/warm surfaces.Promising review:
"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." — Nancy F.
A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public
Promising review:
"It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." — Noel
A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out
I suffer from hormonal acne; it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come. And while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!Promising review:
"OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone
. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" — Amazon customer
A pair of Levi's high-rise, straight-cut ankle jeans for stocking up in several colors
Promising review:
"I got these jeans at the suggestion of a TikTok video and was skeptical when they arrived. The style of these pants is not my typical style. However, as soon as I put them on, I didn’t want to take them off. They are nice and stretchy which makes them extra comfortable. I frequently wear them to Disney parks and they are comfortable enough to wear all day walking in the parks. They’re so comfortable that even after a full day of eating around the world at Epcot and getting bloated from beer and snacks, I don’t mind them being on like many other types of jeans. Highly recommend." — Megyn
A Kindle Paperwhite so you can easily dig into all those books you've had on your "to read" list
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited
which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
A Baby Shusher, a genius little portable sound machine that emits a calming shhh sound
Baby Shusher
is a small biz run by a husband-and-wife duo after their own sleep-deprived experience raising three girls. Promising review:
"I bought this for my niece and I couldn’t believe how well it worked. As soon as she started to fuss, we just gave the shusher a twist and just like magic she calmed down.
One for the crib, one for the home, and one for the diaper bag! Always have one at the ready! I’ll be buying these for all my new parent friends and family!" — Hannah George
A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie
Promising review:
"I've purchased tons of different hair removers and so far? This is the ONLY one that works. I can be lazy
and forget to clean my cat tower for a week or two at a time and this'll clean the hair off like a champ, no questions asked. It's been the best thing I've invested in and I'd DEFINITELY recommend it to anyone." — Tiffany
A Shark FlexStyle that reviewers compare to the Dyson Airwrap and is a fraction of the cost!
The dryer features four heat and three airflow settings that can be increased or decreased depending on your preferences, and a cool shot button to lock in your style! As for attachments, it comes with two auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a concentrator. Promising review:
"This hair dryer/tool is definitely worth the money. The blow dryer is powerful and dries my hair quickly and the hot tools allow for efficient and easy styling. It’s easy to travel with and pack up as well. 10/10 recommend!" — Joshua D.
An ultra-supportive neck pillow to make the whole "falling asleep while sitting upright" thing possible
Promising review:
"I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer.
The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." — S.Viruly
An adorable beginner's crochet kit for those looking to try their hand at a new hobby this year
The Woobles
is an Asian-owned small biz selling the cutest beginner crochet kits! You might recognize them from "Shark Tank."Promising review:
"I have tried to learn how to crochet with YouTube in the past without success. This kit is fabulous and the online videos are excellent. The project itself was fun. The skills I learned are worth every penny I paid for this kit. I will be buying more to do myself and gift to others!!" — Katt978
A lightweight snail essence that'll deliver seriously good hydration
Promising review:
"I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A Lego succulent kit because why buy succulents when you can build them yourself and then show off your hard work?
Promising review:
"This is a great set that is fun to put together and look at! I love that each flower has it's own 'pot' that you can either connect or leave separate. I prefer to have mine arranged separately." — MB
Wad-Free, a truly wonderful creation that'll stop bed sheets from getting all tangled and twisted in the washer and dryer
These are reusable and BPA-free! Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small biz! You might recognize this product from "Shark Tank!"Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS
!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
An awesome cup for anyone who loves eating cereal but doesn't quite have time to sit down and eat cereal
CrunchCup
is the small biz behind the genius travel cereal cup!Promising review:
"I've always wanted to be able to eat cereal on my commute in the morning but now I have this! Tried it for the first time this morning and I'm in love. Put cereal in the inner cup, milk in the outer cup. Place a finger over the milk's air vent hole to prevent milk from pouring out. Pour cereal into mouth, remove finger from air vent hole to dispense milk. It works perfectly and so excited to be eating cereal every morning no matter the circumstances now." — Matt Schrum
A liquid lip tint so you can make your kisser pop with long-lasting, highly pigmented color
Promising review:
"My go-to lip stain forever. I will never buy another stain product.
This is the best formula I have ever used, and the colors are highly pigmented." — Tracie Higgins
A pack of daisy air vent clips to give the inside of your car an adorable little pop of cuteness
Promising review:
"Decided to personalize my car and saw these flowers while searching. They are SO CUTE!! It's super easy to put on the vents; they don't wiggle around or make noise! Would definitely recommend!" — kated
A TubShroom that'll collect your hair in the shower so it doesn't go down the drain and clog it
This fits any standard 1.5-inch tub drain or bathroom sink drain. But, if you want to keep your hair-catching separate between your tub and sink, then treat yourself and your home to the SinkShroom
!Promising review:
"This is absolutely worth every penny. Kudos to the inventor of this product.
I have thick long dark hair, and after two months of moving into my apartment, my shower drain was completely clogged with all my hair. After being disgusted at how much hair I had to clean out with a snake (which is NOT a fun task), I decided to purchase something to prevent it from happening again. I read about this product in a BuzzFeed article and have no regrets. It is so satisfying to clean out, and it does not lie when it says it catches every single hair. I have had it for close to four months without one instance of my shower drain backing up. This product is absolutely worth it." — JT
A heated eye massager we should probably warn you is about to get in the way of your social life
Promising review:
"This thing feels great! It takes some adjusting on your face but once you find your sweet spot it could seriously put you to sleep. My temples get just the right pressure." — S.S.
A KitchenAid stand mixer that'll fuel your baking endeavors
This 10-speed mixer has a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a bowl and bowl lid, and a pouring shield. The 5-quart stainless-steel bowl can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch! That stunning
floral mixing bowl doesn't come with the standard mixer, but you can buy it here
!Promising review:
"I have owned a KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and just upgraded to this one. We redid the kitchen and my accent color is aqua so this looks spectacular sitting on my counter. I wanted a little more power and this is perfect for me. I do a lot of baking so I couldn't live without a KitchenAid mixer. I also have the spiralizer and pasta-making attachments. This is a workhorse! I will never use anything but a KitchenAid." — T Jaye Brand
A lap desk because sometimes the WFH vibe is giving WFB or WFC (bed and couch, respectively)
LapGear
is a small biz that sells lap desks for both adults and kids!Promising review:
"Very nice looking. It allows for airflow so your lap stays cool. I gave it to my husband for Christmas and I thought he would either love it or it would wind up in the closet. Well, he’s actually using it and said he wished he would have gotten one a long time ago! We got ourselves a winner!" — Linda Cooper
A wash-off face mask to wake up your face in about 15 minutes
Promising review:
"I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!!
I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30
. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!
" — Amazon customer
A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame
Promising review:
"I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered.
If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." — Amazon customer
A storage container that can hold up to five slices of leftover pizza and comes with divider plates
Pizza Pack
is the small biz that sells this awesome pizza container!Promising review:
"It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out.
You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione
A popcorn seasoning variety pack because it's the season of watching alllll the movies and television
Promising review:
"I bought these as a gift for my mom to go with her new popcorn maker. They’re the perfect size if you don’t want to commit to a full-sized bottle or if you just want to have options." — Laura
An electric can opener that'll make cracking open some soup, sauce or veggies as easy as pushing a button
Promising review:
"I bought this for my mother, who has some problems with arthritis, and when we gathered around to see if it worked, we were all pretty impressed. It left the edge of the can crimped to avoid those sharp edges, which I have been sliced by several times. At first, it didn't seem like it was working, but then we lifted it, and boom! Open can. I might get one for myself, honestly.
" — Rachel C.
A car seat buckle release tool designed to help folks with arthritis, long nails or anything else that can make unbuckling a kiddo's car seat an easier task
Many reviewers also say this was great for elementary-age kiddos who are ready to unbuckle themselves — just make sure they don't have access to this tool until you're parked! UnbuckleMe
is the small biz behind this genius tool, and they also sell a cool dry-erase activity book for kids.Promising review:
"We love this product! This was our second time purchasing because we lost the first one and couldn't go without it. It makes it easy for my 6-year-old to unbuckle herself in the school drop-off line and when we get to any other destination. She loves the independence it gives her. It's well made and worth the price!" — Racheal Henry
And speaking of products you'll want in your vehicle, a car dip clip that'll come in handy during road trips
Saucemoto
is a small biz that sells sauce-centric and fast food-inspired products!Promising review:
"Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." — catherine
A salad spinner to make the whole "eat more veggies" thing a bit easier
Promising review:
"I LOVE IT!! I’m wondering how I ever did without a salad spinner in my 66 years of life! It’s easy to spin and gets your produce clean, dry, and ready for proper storage in your refrigerator or freezer. You can see just how dirty your produce is too! Unreal how much dirt, bugs, etc. this spinner gets off of the produce you purchase from the grocery or farm market, etc. I really like any and all of the OXO brand of kitchen products they offer. You just can’t go wrong purchasing OXO products." — Kimberly Fullen
A set of date night idea scratch-off cards that'll help elevate your next date night to a whole new level of fun
Some of the fun ideas you'll find include you and your loved one watching each of your favorite movies together with your favorite snacks, creating a travel photo memory book together, and going on a food crawl (one place for appetizers, one for your entree and one for dessert). All Natural Shop
is a small business selling thought-provoking card games for couples!Promising review:
"My wife and I just had our first date and we are in love! I’m thinking about gifting this to every couple I know. We had so much fun and it was the perfect date night. One to remember! And we can’t wait to do the next one." — Saintfolife25
A Ninja Creami to make delicious desserts right from the comfort of home
All you have to do is fill the provided pint cup (it comes with two) with your choice of milk, juice, or anything else you might want and freeze for 24 hours. You can then opt to add in mix-ins if you'd like, place the cup into the Creami, choose your treat of choice from one of the 11 settings, and let it get to work! Promising review:
"This is really so easy to use!! If you plan ahead, you can have ice cream daily, even a different flavor daily!! Easy enough to find different recipes and you can put in add-ins like chips, Reese's peanut butter cups, fruit, etc. The plus side — you KNOW what's in it!!" — DawnH