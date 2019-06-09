Tony Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Oh, what a beautiful evening to celebrate Broadway’s finest at the 73rd annual Tony Awards.

Late-night star and Tony winner in his own right James Corden returns to host ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, as Broadway closes out a historic and record-breaking season with some razzle dazzle.

“Hadestown,” the long-gestating, mythic folk opera from singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, leads the nominations with 14 nods across major categories and is expected to take home the trophy for Best New Musical barring any third-act twists.

The Temptations jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud” is also heavily decorated heading into the ceremony with 12 nominations, while stage adaptations of beloved films “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice” could provide some surprises.

Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman,” which revolves around a conflict-ridden Northern Irish family, is the frontrunner for Best New Play, but could cede some of its prizes in the star-studded acting categories.

Hollywood made a particularly strong showing this year in the race for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play. Jeff Daniels from Aaron Sorkin’s buzzy stage adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird” is facing off against Bryan Cranston, who stars in another film-to-stage adaption “Network,” and Adam Driver, the male lead in Michael Mayer’s revival of “Burn This.”

Broadway staples like Kelli O’Hara, Stephanie Block and Celia Keenan-Bolger are also up for major awards, while stage titans Judith Light and Rosemary Harris, as well as playwright Terrence McNally and orchestrator Harold Wheeler will receive special Tonys for their dedication to the theater.

Check out the list on nominees and winners below. We’ll update this post throughout the night.

Best Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best Play

“Choir Boy” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

“The Ferryman” by Jez Butterworth

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac

“Ink” by James Graham

“What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck

Best Revival of a Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate”

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

“The Boys in the Band” by Mart Crowley

“Burn This” by Lanford Wilson

“Torch Song” by Harvey Fierstein

“The Waverly Gallery” by Kenneth Lonergan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”

Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”

Damon Daunno, “Oklahoma!”

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman” Bryan Cranston, “Network” Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird” Adam Driver, “Burn This” Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show” Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom” Beth Leavel, “The Prom” Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown” Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Annette Bening, “All My Sons” Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman” WINNER: Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery” Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet” Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton” Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Andre De Shields, “Hadestown” Andy Grotelueschen, “Tootsie” Patrick Page, “Hadestown” Jeremy Pope, “Ain’t Too Proud” Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play WINNER: Bertie Carvel, “Ink” Robin de Jesús, “The Boys in the Band” Gideon Glick, “To Kill a Mockingbird” Brandon Uranowitz, “Burn This” Benjamin Walker, “All My Sons” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Lilli Cooper, “Tootsie” Amber Gray, “Hadestown” Sarah Stiles, “Tootsie” Ali Stroker, “Oklahoma!” Mary Testa, “Oklahoma!” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Fionnula Flanagan, “The Ferryman” WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird” Kristine Nielsen, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” Julie White, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” Ruth Wilson, “King Lear” Best Direction of a Musical Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown” Scott Ellis, “Tootsie” Daniel Fish, “Oklahoma!” Des McAnuff, “Ain’t Too Proud” Casey Nicholaw, “The Prom” Best Direction of a Play Rupert Goold, “Ink” Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman” Bartlett Sher, “To Kill a Mockingbird” Ivo van Hove, “Network” George C. Wolfe, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” Best Book of a Musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” Dominique Morisseau “Beetlejuice,” Scott Brown and Anthony King “Hadestown,” Anaïs Mitchell “The Prom,” Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin WINNER: “Tootsie,” Robert Horn Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre “Be More Chill,” Joe Iconis “Beetlejuice,” Eddie Perfect “Hadestown,” Anaïs Mitchell “The Prom,” Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Adam Guettel “Tootsie,” David Yazbek Best Choreography Camille A. Brown, “Choir Boy” Warren Carlyle, “Kiss Me, Kate” Denis Jones, “Tootsie” David Neumann, “Hadestown” WINNER: Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud” Best Orchestrations WINNER: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown” Larry Hochman, “Kiss Me, Kate” Daniel Kluger, “Oklahoma!” Simon Hale, “Tootsie” Harold Wheeler, “Ain’t Too Proud” Best Scenic Design of a Musical Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Ain’t Too Proud” Peter England, “King Kong” WINNER: Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown” Laura Jellinek, “Oklahoma!” David Korins, “Beetlejuice” Best Scenic Design of a Play Miriam Buether, “To Kill a Mockingbird” Bunny Christie, “Ink” WINNER: Rob Howell, “The Ferryman” Santo Loquasto, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” Jan Versweyveld, “Network” Best Costume Design of a Play WINNER: Rob Howell, “The Ferryman” Toni-Leslie James, “Bernhardt/Hamlet” Clint Ramos, “Torch Song” Ann Roth, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” Ann Roth, “To Kill a Mockingbird” Best Costume Design of a Musical Michael Krass, “Hadestown” William Ivey Long, “Beetlejuice” William Ivey Long, “Tootsie” WINNER: Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show” Paul Tazewell, “Ain’t Too Proud” Best Sound Design of a Play Adam Cork, “Ink” Scott Lehrer, “To Kill a Mockingbird” WINNER: Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy” Nick Powell, “The Ferryman” Eric Sleichim, “Network” Best Sound Design of a Musical Peter Hylenski, “Beetlejuice” Peter Hylenski, “King Kong” Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Ain’t Too Proud” Drew Levy, “Oklahoma!” WINNER: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown” Best Lighting Design of a Play WINNER: Neil Austin, “Ink” Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” Peter Mumford, “The Ferryman” Jennifer Tipton, “To Kill a Mockingbird” Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, “Network” Best Lighting Design of a Musical Kevin Adams, “The Cher Show” Howell Binkley, “Ain’t Too Proud” WINNER: Bradley King, “Hadestown” Peter Mumford, “King Kong” Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, “Beetlejuice”