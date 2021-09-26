Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Best-Dressed Stars

The most recent Broadway season may have been cut short, but that doesn’t mean the Tony Awards fashion is any less than major.

After months of pandemic-induced delays, the biggest night in theater returned Sunday night with a four-hour celebration hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr.

Taking place live and in-person at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City, the 74th annual ceremony will highlight a Broadway year like no other, as the theater industry continues to rebound from the pandemic and welcomes back audiences.

This year’s nominees include shows like “Jagged Little Pill,” a rock musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album; “Moulin Rogue! The Musical,” which brings the magic of the Baz Luhrmann movie to the stage; as well as plays such as the history-making “Slave Play” and the two-part AIDS drama “The Inheritance.”

While the Tonys might be all about the performances, the stars always save some razzle-dazzle for the red carpet, entering the ceremony in spectacular fashion.

See some of the best-dressed red carpet arrivals below.

Audra McDonald

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Matthew Morrison

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Debra Messing

via Associated Press

Adrienne Warren

via Associated Press

Aaron Tveit

via Associated Press

Lauren Patten

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal

via Associated Press

Tom Hiddleston

via Associated Press

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

via Associated Press

LaChanze

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Mary-Louise Parker

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Chalia La Tour

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Laura Linney

via Associated Press

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Zawe Ashton

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Ali Stroker

via Associated Press

Kelli O’Hara

via Associated Press

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

via Associated Press

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Kathryn Gallagher

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

David Byrne

Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Darlene Love

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Kerry Butler

via Associated Press

Andrew Burnap

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Nicolette Robinson

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.