Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See All The Best-Dressed Stars

The stars brought the drama for theater's biggest night.

The most recent Broadway season may have been cut short, but that doesn’t mean the Tony Awards fashion is any less than major. 

After months of pandemic-induced delays, the biggest night in theater returned Sunday night with a four-hour celebration hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr.

Taking place live and in-person at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City, the 74th annual ceremony will highlight a Broadway year like no other, as the theater industry continues to rebound from the pandemic and welcomes back audiences. 

This year’s nominees include shows like “Jagged Little Pill,” a rock musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album; “Moulin Rogue! The Musical,” which brings the magic of the Baz Luhrmann movie to the stage; as well as plays such as the history-making “Slave Play” and the two-part AIDS drama “The Inheritance.”

While the Tonys might be all about the performances, the stars always save some razzle-dazzle for the red carpet, entering the ceremony in spectacular fashion.

See some of the best-dressed red carpet arrivals below. 

Audra McDonald

Leslie Odom Jr. 

Matthew Morrison

Debra Messing

Adrienne Warren

Aaron Tveit

Lauren Patten

Jake Gyllenhaal 

Tom Hiddleston

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Cyndi Lauper

LaChanze

Mary-Louise Parker

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Chalia La Tour

Laura Linney

Zawe Ashton

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ali Stroker

Kelli O’Hara

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Kathryn Gallagher

David Byrne

Darlene Love

Kerry Butler

Andrew Burnap

Nicolette Robinson

 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

