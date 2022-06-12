Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See The Best Looks On Broadway's Biggest Night

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose poses outside of New York's Radio City Music Hall. Jenny Anderson via Getty Images

Broadway’s biggest stars were ready to mark the end of a thrilling, if tumultuous, theater season in style at the 2022 Tony Awards.

The 75th annual ceremony took place Sunday night at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. The show was hosted by Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar earlier this year for “West Side Story” and has an extensive background in musical theater.

For many, the night was an unofficial celebration of the return of live theater following an unprecedented, 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the rebound was bumpier than anticipated, with several shows closing prematurely and others taking unusual measures to postpone or curtail performances to avoid a permanent closure.

Even so, talent shone through. This year’s nominees include “A Strange Loop,” a musical which explores issues of Black queer identity, and “MJ: The Musical,” which charts Michael Jackson’s rise to fame through over 25 of his most beloved songs.

Also nominated are “Six,” which reimagines the six wives of England’s Henry VIII as a female pop group, and the gender-reversed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” As for plays, “The Lehman Trilogy” is a favorite to win big, while the gay-themed baseball drama “Take Me Out ” boasts a starry cast that includes actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, both of whom are nominated.

Check out some of the best-dressed red carpet arrivals below.

