Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See The Best Looks On Broadway's Biggest Night

Broadway’s biggest stars were ready to mark the end of a thrilling, if tumultuous, theater season in style at the 2022 Tony Awards.
The 75th annual ceremony took place Sunday night at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. The show was hosted by Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar earlier this year for “West Side Story” and has an extensive background in musical theater.
For many, the night was an unofficial celebration of the return of live theater following an unprecedented, 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the rebound was bumpier than anticipated, with several shows closing prematurely and others taking unusual measures to postpone or curtail performances to avoid a permanent closure.
Even so, talent shone through. This year’s nominees include “A Strange Loop,” a musical which explores issues of Black queer identity, and “MJ: The Musical,” which charts Michael Jackson’s rise to fame through over 25 of his most beloved songs.
Also nominated are “Six,” which reimagines the six wives of England’s Henry VIII as a female pop group, and the gender-reversed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” As for plays, “The Lehman Trilogy” is a favorite to win big, while the gay-themed baseball drama “Take Me Out ” boasts a starry cast that includes actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, both of whom are nominated.
Check out some of the best-dressed red carpet arrivals below.
Ariana DeBose
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Jesse Williams
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lea Michele
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Hugh Jackman
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Patti LuPone
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Jaquel Spivey
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Andrew Garfield attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sutton Foster
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Darren Criss
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Sharon D. Clarke
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Jonathan Groff
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Shoshana Bean
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Bernadette Peters
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Skylar Astin
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Uzo Aduba
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Marcia Gay Harden
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Billy Porter
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Kara Young
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Patrick J. Adams
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
LaChanze
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Jenn Colella
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Camille A. Brown
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Julianne Hough
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
John Gallagher Jr.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Bebe Neuwirth
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images