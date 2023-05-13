Tony Awards Won't Air Show As Scheduled Amid Writers' Strike

The Tony Awards won’t air this year’s telecast on its originally-scheduled airdate after the Writers Guild of America reportedly denied a Tonys committee’s “strike waiver” to air the telecast on that date amid the ongoing writers’ strike, multiple outlets confirmed.

The 2023 ceremony, which was set to air from New York’s United Place on June 11, looked to give last year’s host Ariana DeBose the reins as MC of the ceremony again.

Both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety noted that the committee is set to meet on Monday to make a decision on how to move ahead following the union’s denied request.

HuffPost reached out to the Tonys for comment.

The denied request comes as roughly 11,500 members and supporters of the WGA have been on strike for improved wages in Hollywood since earlier this month. (HuffPost’s unionized staff are also members of the WGAE.)

The Tony Awards’ ceremony has shied from its typical June air date in years past, most recently calling off its 2020 ceremony before airing its 2021 show in September and once airing on May 31 over three decades ago in 1992.

The Tonys announced this year’s nominees on the day that guild writers went on strike on May 2.

“Some Like It Hot” earned 13 nominations – the most nominations this year – including a nom for best original musical.

Other Tony-nominated productions include ”& Juliet,” “Shucked,” “Kimberly Akimbo” and “A Doll’s House” starring Jessica Chastain.

The strike has impacted other award shows this year, as well, causing MTV Movie & TV Awards host Drew Barrymore to drop out of her hosting gig before the live show was eventually called off on the network last weekend.

Barrymore, in a statement, said she listened and respected the striking writers.

“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation,” she said.

“And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”