Tony Awards Issue Warning About 'No Violence Policy' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

The actor, who later won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the sports biopic, has since been banned from attending the awards show for 10 years.

Smith later apologized to Rock in a lengthy Instagram statement and preemptively chose to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before the organization made its decision.

After last year’s long-delayed and COVID-impacted ceremony, the Tony Awards will be handed out on Sunday, June 12, from Radio City Musical Hall in New York City.

The four-hour event will begin on Paramount+ before airing live on CBS across the continental United States for the first time. Nominations for this year’s ceremony will be announced on Tuesday, May 3.