Tony Bennett Retires From Concerts At The Tender Age Of 95

Singing legend Tony Bennett has retired from the concert stage at the age of 95.

Bennett’s son Danny Bennett, who has managed the singer for over 40 years, said on Friday that Bennett’s two recent performances with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall will be the last of his 70-year career.

On Thursday, Danny Bennett canceled his dad’s remaining tour dates.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” the younger Bennett told Variety. ”This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.”

The singer’s son emphasized that the music talent is still there, but they don’t want to risk an onstage fall or another tragedy: “We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand point … about human nature. Tony’s 95.”

In February, Bennett announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. According to AARP The Magazine, the singer rarely speaks and “when he does his words are halting; at times, he seems lost and bewildered.”

But while Bennett won’t be singing on stage anymore, he does have one more thing to do in his career. On Oct. 1, he will release “Love For Sale,” his second duet album with Lady Gaga.

You can see them sing “I Get A Kick Out Of You” in the video below.