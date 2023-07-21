Twitter Users Leave Their Hearts With Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett’s death Friday at the age of 96 affected a great many people, who, of course, turned to social media to pay their respects.
Friends, colleagues and admirers from all fields of entertainment took to Twitter to leave their hearts with the man who sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett’s passing. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/Q0OTK5OJfC— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 21, 2023
The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2023
The great Tony Bennett sings "Everybody Has The Blues." RIP, Tony. pic.twitter.com/lPhpTPy3kI— David Letterman (@Letterman) July 21, 2023
Tis w/ gr8 sadness, we say farewell to the late great Tony Bennett. He exemplified a person who was good as gold, sweet like sugar & a deeply feeling, empathic human being. I wish more had the stuff you were made of Tony. RIP 🙏 #power2performers pic.twitter.com/j0PrP5mi5I— Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) July 21, 2023
RIP Tony Bennett. The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice. The world’s foremost practitioner of the “Art Of Excellence.”Deepest love and condolences to my friend Danny and the family.— 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) July 21, 2023
Tony was one of the most splendid people who ever lived. Kind, loving, talented and generous, he never let us down.— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 21, 2023
Sending my love to Susan, Danny and their family and friends. Tony was a true champion.💙#TonyBennett pic.twitter.com/aLWnj0VOlF
From growing up as a child of immigrants, to all the contributions he has made to our community, Tony Bennett was a NYer in the truest sense of the word— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 21, 2023
My deepest condolences from the Cuomo family to Susan and his four beautiful children. Tony will be missed but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/hGBXjzaq3s
RIP Tony Bennett. I had the pleasure of working with him in 1981 and he was a real pro and a genuinely nice man. Long life, great career. RIP pic.twitter.com/NjHIZZfNUA— Dave Thomas (@TheDaveThomas) July 21, 2023
Just heard about the great Tony Bennett passing. What a legacy of not only superb timeless music, but a class act study in cool, grace, and elegance. pic.twitter.com/G5FSOphIEA— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 21, 2023
Today we lost an icon of icons. Kind, considerate and as Sinatra was quoted as saying, the best singer of them all. Rest In Peace, Tony Bennett. https://t.co/vUPE9FYy6F— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 21, 2023
RIP Tony Bennett— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 21, 2023
💔pic.twitter.com/UWgus8LHcf
RIP our beloved patriot, troubador, philanthropist, icon Tony Bennett. ILM♥️ https://t.co/wS09axqjy3— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 21, 2023
RIP Tony Bennett. A true legend. pic.twitter.com/mrn4SfuqWM— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 21, 2023
.@TheSimpsons RIP Mr. Tony Bennett pic.twitter.com/mCnPUuagGo— Al Jean (@AlJean) July 21, 2023
Ahhh, RIP Tony Bennett, truly one of the greats. The first album I had was Tony Bennett sings 10 Rodgers and Hart songs, from when my record company in 1976 let me do a ‘bank raid’ of their vinyl stock and I was a fan from there on in. An incredible singer live, saw him many… pic.twitter.com/FN9Z1Q4Cmb— Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) July 21, 2023
Many people are called legends. Few embodied the word like Tony Bennett. His voice. His presence. HIs style. He was timely and timeless. He had an otherworldly talent of coaxing the sublime out of the music he sang. But he was also a consummate craftsman and tireless worker. He…— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 21, 2023
Met Tony Bennett several times. Once I was shooting in a park in NY & saw him walking by. Went 2 door of my trailer & called out & he be came over & asked what I was shooting. Came in, had coffee for an hour til I had 2 go 2 set. Such a talent & such a lovely gracious gentleman! https://t.co/6o8tsdeASw— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 21, 2023
The #SFGiants are saddened to hear of the loss of Tony Bennett, a true legend whose music will live on at Oracle Park. We cherish the memories of his friendship & many visits. We will remember him for leaving his heart in San Francisco. Our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/tYzAsuEc5F— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 21, 2023