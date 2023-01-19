What's Hot

New York Democrats Block Gov. Kathy Hochul's Pick For Top Judge

‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos

'A Ticket Straight To Hell': Kimmel Reveals George Santos' Ugliest Stunt Yet

Stephen Colbert Reveals 'Cuckoo Dum-Dum' Marjorie Taylor Greene's First Priority

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Boy Meets Congress? Actor Ben Savage Is Running For Office

Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks About ‘Bulls**t’ Sarah Michelle Gellar Allegedly Endured On ‘Buffy’

Eric Swalwell Blames Top Republican For Inspiring Chilling Death Threats

Man Cross-Examines Kansas Rep. He Allegedly Threatened To Murder

Seth Meyers Names The 1 Job Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Actually Be Doing

'You People' Cast Supports Jonah Hill Skipping Press For Mental Health Concerns

Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes Roast Didn't Fly With Show Organizer: Report

PoliticsLGBTQFootballNBC

Ex-NFL Coach Tony Dungy Spreads Kitty-Litter Myth And Twitter Gets Catty

The conservative NBC football analyst deleted his cat litter Tweet, but it was too late.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy on Wednesday regurgitated a debunked far-right complaint that schools are using litter boxes for students who identify as cats ― and he took a clawing on social media.

Dungy, now a football analyst for NBC, responded to a Daily Wire report about a Minnesota state proposal that would place menstrual products in boys’ school bathrooms.

“That’s nothing,” the former Indianapolis Colts coach tweeted. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, won Super Bowls as a player and coach, but lost the respect of some fans for spreading the kitty myth, which keeps getting recirculated by conservative politicians and others.

The urban legend has been powered by “politically conservative types who oppose LGBTQ+ rights and gender nonconformity,” the Indianapolis Star noted. (The canard may have started after some Colorado schools requested kitty litter to place in buckets for students in case of classroom lockdowns due to threats.)

Dungy, who has been accused of anti-gay remarks and activities, got the fur to fly this time with the sandbox propaganda.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community