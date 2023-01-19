Ex-NFL Coach Tony Dungy Spreads Kitty-Litter Myth And Twitter Gets Catty

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy on Wednesday regurgitated a debunked far-right complaint that schools are using litter boxes for students who identify as cats ― and he took a clawing on social media.

Dungy, now a football analyst for NBC, responded to a Daily Wire report about a Minnesota state proposal that would place menstrual products in boys’ school bathrooms.

“That’s nothing,” the former Indianapolis Colts coach tweeted. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Oh look — ex-Colts coach (and current @NBCSports broadcaster) @TonyDungy tweeted then deleted that absurd myth about students using litter boxes in schools.



Maybe he heard it from @TNGOP @janicebowlingtn & @MaryLittleton78 who peddled the lie in committee, and won’t apologize? pic.twitter.com/0Qu2arhisE — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 19, 2023

Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, won Super Bowls as a player and coach, but lost the respect of some fans for spreading the kitty myth, which keeps getting recirculated by conservative politicians and others.

The urban legend has been powered by “politically conservative types who oppose LGBTQ+ rights and gender nonconformity,” the Indianapolis Star noted. (The canard may have started after some Colorado schools requested kitty litter to place in buckets for students in case of classroom lockdowns due to threats.)

Dungy, who has been accused of anti-gay remarks and activities, got the fur to fly this time with the sandbox propaganda.

There went all the respect I ever had for him. WTH — Not A Jackass Whisperer (@FunnyFarmDover) January 19, 2023

I don't know what's a bigger embarrassment for Dungy: That he accepts the litterbox stuff, or that he appears to regularly read Daily Wire. — Well-seasoned Cast Iron (@T_Rolston) January 19, 2023

Wow. And to think I admired @TonyDungy. Sad. — georgiabluedot ☮️ (@oldladynewname) January 19, 2023

Oh Tony! I used to like you. — I dissent. (@newhandle_2) January 19, 2023

Really disappointing to see Tony Dungy fell for this right wing extremist lie. I thought he was smarter than this. — Smithsphone™️ 🇺🇸🏴☠️ (@smithsphone) January 19, 2023