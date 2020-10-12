NBC football analyst Tony Dungy is taking heat for calling Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury “a blessing in disguise” for the team.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Sunday against the New York Giants. Giants safety Ryan Logan tackled Prescott on a scramble, and the star’s lower leg twisted as he went down. He later underwent surgery, which ESPN reported went “very well.”

Here’s the play. (Be warned: It’s tough to watch.)

NFL Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers grusome ankle injury

“As tough as this is for Dak Prescott, it might be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys,” Dungy, a former NFL head coach, said. “They’ve got a good veteran quarterback (backup Andy Dalton) who can make some plays, and this might cause them to get back to their old formula.”.

"might be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys."



Tony Dungy says that the Dak Prescott horrible injury "might be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys."

Dungy later tried to explain his remarks on Twitter. “Blessing in disguise was a poor choice of words by me,” he wrote. “It’s not a blessing for Dak. What I meant is that for the Cowboys the season is not over.”

Blessing in disguise was a poor choice of words by me. It's not a blessing for Dak. What I meant was that for the Cowboys the season is not over. Andy Dalton is very capable and changing the focus back to Elliott could help the defense. But I feel very badly for Dak.