Tony Hale Reveals The ‘Veep’ Problem He Has Around Julia Louis-Dreyfus In Real Life

Actor Tony Hale falls back into his character Gary Walsh from “Veep” when he’s around co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus in real life, he told Stephen Colbert on Friday’s “Late Show.”

Walsh was the fiercely loyal but put-upon aide to Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer in HBO’s political satire.

“I find myself, when I’m around her, like, taking her purse and putting in on her chair,” said Hale. “And then I’m talking with her and I see someone approaching and I like get myself in between that person and her. And she’s like, ‘Tony, what the hell are you doing?’”

It’s unclear how tongue-in-cheek Hale was being with his admission, but one anecdote could have come straight from the show.

“We were leaving the hotel and she had something on the bottom of her shoe and I got down and tweaked it,” he recalled. “She’s like, ‘You’ve got to stop, like, this is really a problem.’”

Watch the interview here: