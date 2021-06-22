Ultimate ‘Sk8er Boi’ Tony Hawk Makes Hilarious Cameo In Avril Lavigne TikTok

Avril Lavigne didn’t make her TikTok debut complicated.

The 36-year-old singer decided to pay homage to one of her biggest hits, 2002’s “Sk8er Boi,” in her first post on the social media platform.

In the video, the “What the Hell” singer dons one of her famous neckties while lip syncing the lines to the early aughts rebel girl classic while kneeling on a mini ramp.

When she gets to the chorus, about the titular Sk8er Boi, the camera zooms in on Lavigne’s tie and when it pans out, it’s worn by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who then rides up and down the ramp like the pro he is.

The joke in the video is a pretty good one, but we have to admit we feel like Lavigne missed a golden opportunity to ask Hawk how he’s famous at the end.