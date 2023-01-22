Tony Hawk Refuses To Keep His Voice Down During A Gnarly 'SNL' Cameo

Tony Hawk didn’t stay quiet as he made his presence known during a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend (You can watch his appearance in the clip below).

The iconic skateboarder appeared alongside the Property Brothers during a sketch that poked fun at a resurfaced clip featuring a screaming contestant from the 2018 Miss Universe pageant.

Longtime “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson opened the segment with a note that the program was one of “several shows still on the air” where people rank women.

The pageant contestants, including Miss France played by “SNL” host Aubrey Plaza, screamed and screeched their answers to Thompson’s questions before Hawk and other celebrity judges rolled in with their takes.

“Tony Hawk,” the skateboarder shrieked.

Thompson later asked the trio of judges why they took the gig and Hawk seized the opportunity to make noise on the “SNL” set.

“France,” Hawk screamed.