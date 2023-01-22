What's Hot

Trump Withdraws Lawsuit Against New York Attorney General Letitia James

Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut In Hilarious Video With Jennifer Lopez

Nikki Haley Reveals The Change She Wants To See In The Republican Party

Things George Santos Is Accused Of Lying About (That We Know Of So Far)

Michael Cohen Tears Apart Trump And The Lows He Could Go With Classified Info

Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke '30 Plus' Bones In Snow Plow Accident

Violent Protest Erupts In Downtown Atlanta Over Police Killing Of Activist

Elon Musk's New Blue Twitter Checks For Taliban Leaders Vanish After Outrage: Reports

Peru Closes Machu Picchu As Anti-government Protests Grow

Kim Kardashian Gives Speech At Harvard Business School

Massive Floating Trash Dump Forms In Balkan River

Ron DeSantis’ ‘Anti-Woke’ Education Agenda Just Got A Big Boost

Entertainmentsaturday night liveSNLMiss Universe

Tony Hawk Refuses To Keep His Voice Down During A Gnarly 'SNL' Cameo

The pageant contestants in the "SNL" sketch screamed their answers to Thompson’s questions before Hawk rolled in with his takes.
Ben Blanchet

Tony Hawk didn’t stay quiet as he made his presence known during a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend (You can watch his appearance in the clip below).

The iconic skateboarder appeared alongside the Property Brothers during a sketch that poked fun at a resurfaced clip featuring a screaming contestant from the 2018 Miss Universe pageant.

Longtime “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson opened the segment with a note that the program was one of “several shows still on the air” where people rank women.

The pageant contestants, including Miss France played by “SNL” host Aubrey Plaza, screamed and screeched their answers to Thompson’s questions before Hawk and other celebrity judges rolled in with their takes.

“Tony Hawk,” the skateboarder shrieked.

Thompson later asked the trio of judges why they took the gig and Hawk seized the opportunity to make noise on the “SNL” set.

“France,” Hawk screamed.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community