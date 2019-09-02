Evangelical Leader Claims Teaching Kids Basic Science Causes Mass Shootings

A right-wing evangelical leader on Sunday claimed mass shootings are caused by “driving God from the public square” and more specifically by teaching kids science such as evolution in schools.
“We’ve taught our kids that they come about by chance through primordial slime and then we’re surprised that they treat their fellow Americans like dirt,” Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, said on “Fox & Friends” one day after a gunman in Texas killed 7 and wounded 21 others.
He added:
“I think we have to go back to the point where we instill in these children, at least give them the opportunity to know that they’re created in the image of God, therefore they have inherent value.”
Perkins also claimed it’s impossible to have morality without religion, a view he noted was shared by George Washington.
He did not, however, offer any theories as to how nations with lower levels of religious adherence manage to avoid mass shootings.
See his full conversation below: