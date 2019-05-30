Simon & Schuster will no longer publish self-help guru Tony Robbins’ next book amid mounting sexual harassment allegations.

The publisher was set to release The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom this summer, a book co-written by wealth management expert Peter Mallouk with contributions from Robbins. But a spokesperson for the publisher told NBC News that plans have changed.

“We are not proceeding with publication of The Path,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

A press release from Mallouk claims the book’s publication has only been postponed and that “contractual terms were never reached nor finalized with its planned publisher.”

But Simon & Schuster removed the book from its website earlier this month, BuzzFeed reported, after the news outlet published its first of three stories alleging that the self-help guru sexually harassed female staffers, groped women that attended his seminars, and was filmed repeatedly using racial slurs.

Robbins’ lawyers told BuzzFeed that the book was merely “postponed” and to suggest the publisher had cut ties with Robbins was “absolutely false.”

Jenn Connelly, a representative for Robbins, claimed that the book wasn’t really his in the first place.

“It is a false and misleading characterization to state that this was a book authored by Mr. Robbins,” Connelly said in a statement to HuffPost, adding that Robbins and Mallouk had dissolved their business relationship.

Robbins came under fire last year after he suggested that some of the women joining the Me Too movement were people unwilling to take responsibility for themselves.