Tony Romo Makes Awkward Fumble During Taylor Swift's Appearance On NFL Broadcast

Tony Romo made the same mistake twice after he referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife on Monday.
The former quarterback and CBS analyst made the Christmas Day fumble following the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s 900th career reception as his team faced the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
“And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend,” said Romo, a remark that got a laugh out of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.
“You’ve been down that road with that before,” Nantz replied.
Romo recently made a Swift slip-up during a broadcast of a Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills earlier this month.
“That’s amazing,” he said after Kelce caught a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a third-and-18.
“This is intercepted by most people, as you see Kelce’s wife Taylor Swift in the audience - er, I’m sorry.”
“Not yet,” Nantz replied.
Romo’s blunder follows months of media attention on the pair’s romance.
The “Karma” singer-songwriter, in her 2023 Person of the Year profile for Time magazine, revealed that their relationship started after Kelce put her “on blast” on his podcast with his brother Jason.
Kelce, back in July, said he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to the singer when he attended her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium.
“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift told Time.
“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”
Swift has appeared at a number of Kelce’s games this season in stops including on Monday when she brought along her mother Andrea, her father Scott and her brother Austin – who was dressed as Santa Claus – to the game.
The singer, who rocked a Santa hat with Kelce’s “87” jersey number during the game, later held hands with the football star as the two left the game following the Chiefs’ 20-14 loss to the Raiders.