Donald Trump’s former ghostwriter declared Friday that the president really doesn’t care about the deaths resulting from the coronavirus pandemic because he has “no conscience” and is solely motivated by the need to dominate.

Tony Schwartz, who co-authored Trump’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal,” explained to MSNBC’s Ari Melber how the president’s repeated premature declarations of victory in the fight against the contagion had prompted him to “really rethink Trump’s motivation.”

“I’ve always assumed like most people have that the primary motivation is to be loved and admired and recognized and praised,” said Schwartz. “That is a motivation but the deeper motivation is domination, is to win. And that is a function of the fact that he has no conscience.”

“And let’s be clear. No conscience,” he added.

Schwartz acknowledged most people find it hard to understand how Trump doesn’t feel or make a distinction between right or wrong.

It gives the president “an enormous advantage in a situation where most people would be limited by their respect for the truth and by their concern for how they were going to have an impact on others,” added Schwartz.

“The deaths, I know this is extreme, the deaths don’t matter to him,” Schwartz concluded, in reference to the nationwide 88,000 death toll from the pandemic. “If it’s this decision between saving himself and saving others, it is no contest.”

Check out the interview above.