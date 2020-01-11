'Art Of The Deal' Co-Author Spells Out How Impeachment 'Humiliation' Is Hitting Trump

“Art Of The Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz on Friday broke down the damaging effect he believes impeachment is having on his former collaborator, President Donald Trump.

Schwartz, appearing on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” claimed the “humiliation” of being impeached over the Ukraine scandal would be “incredibly preoccupying” to Trump and likely dominate his “consciousness for the vast majority of every waking day.”

Trump has “zero” ability to compartmentalize, he noted.

“You think back to (former President Bill) Clinton and the way he sort of carved out governing while he was being impeached,” said Schwartz. “Nothing could be more different than Trump’s way of dealing with this.”

Schwartz later clarified that Trump does compartmentalize but “only in the sense that he can’t think about anything else but this.”

“It’s all about his own self-esteem,” he added in a video shared by Mediaite.

Schwartz has become a fierce critic of his former associate, last month describing Trump as “a horrendous human being who seeks only to become a dictator.”