‘Art Of The Deal’ Co-Author Explains What Trump’s Letter To Pelosi Is Really About

Tony Schwartz, the co-author of Donald Trump’s bestselling book “The Art of the Deal,” on Tuesday tore into the president over his insult-laden letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Trump complained in the six-page letter about the looming House impeachment vote over the Ukraine scandal. He alleged he was the victim of an attempted coup and said “more due process was afforded to those accused at the Salem Witch Trials.”

Schwartz fired back via a blistering Twitter thread.

The writer called it “an utterly desperate cry to be excused for a life of lies and hatred.”

“Please, go and read Trump’s letter to Pelosi as if he was writing it entirely about himself,” Schwartz added, calling it “pure projection.”

Schwartz also accused Trump of committing “countless crimes” and called him “a horrendous human being who seeks only to become a dictator, and even that won’t make you feel any better.”

“We are the victims of your deep inner emptiness,” added Schwartz, who advised Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for free in the 2016 campaign and has since repeatedly predicted Trump will ultimately resign from office rather than be forced out.

Trump is accused of abuse of power, relating to his alleged pressuring of Ukraine’s president to announce a probe into his potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress, regarding his administration’s stonewalling of the investigation into the allegation.

The House vote is expected on Wednesday.

Check out Schwartz’s full thread here:

Here's what I want to say to Donald Trump: Shut the hell up. You have committed countless crimes, you are a horrendous human being who seeks only to become a dictator, and even that won't make you feel any better. We are the victims of your deep inner emptiness. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 18, 2019

It's Trump, not Democrats, who has declared war on democracy. He is suffering, above all, from the fact that he knows he deserves impeachment. No human being on earth feels worse about himself than Trump. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 18, 2019

If you don't think Trump feels anything, read his letter to Nancy Pelosi. It's an utterly desperate cry to be excused for a life of lies and hatred -- for being every bit as evil as he has always deeply if unconsciously believed himself to be. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 18, 2019

Here's what will never, ever change: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 18, 2019

Please, go and read Trump's letter to Pelosi as if he was writing it entirely about himself. Pure projection. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 18, 2019