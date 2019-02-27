Tony Schwartz, the co-author of President Donald Trump’s best-selling book The Art of the Deal, said Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday could end this presidency.

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night, Schwartz said that Cohen was planning to directly accuse Trump of criminal activity.

“What we know is that it’s going to be an accusation that, if true, would demand that Trump be impeached and convicted,” Schwartz said, adding:

“Now, that’s a political calculation in the end. But on any legitimate grounds, if what Cohen says tomorrow is true, it should mean the end of the Trump presidency.”

Both Cooper and Schwartz noted that Cohen has a long history of lying, including lying to Congress. Schwartz also acknowledged that Cohen could be lying again, “but my strong guess is that he’s going to produce some pretty considerable documentary evidence that what he’s saying is true.”

Schwartz has predicted several times that Trump would ultimately resign. In 2016, he advised Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for free.

He told Cooper on Tuesday that he has thought a lot about redemption because of his own work for Trump decades ago.

“I’m not the same person I was 30 years ago,” Schwartz said. “And part of the reason I’m not is because the experience with Trump prompted me to take my life in such a different direction.”

Cohen, he said, might have some similar regrets.