CORONAVIRUS

Tony Shalhoub Describes 'Rough Few Weeks' Battling Coronavirus

The actor brought back his "Monk" character for a lockdown comedy bit, then described the harsh reality he and his wife Brooke Adams have faced.

Actor Tony Shalhoub reprised his “Monk” character for a sketch mocking his germaphobic ways in the time of coronavirus, then shed his TV persona to announce he and wife Brooke Adams actually had COVID-19. 

Shalhoub stepped back into his role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Monk in a comedy bit for “The At-Home Variety Show,” a short series on the Peacock streaming platform to benefit coronavirus relief. In it, he sings “99 Bottles Of Beer” as he washes his hands, wears surgical gloves on his hands and feet to dress and rinses his fruit in the dishwasher. (Fast forward to 1:40 below.)

Shalhoub, who now stars in “The Magnificent Mrs. Maisel,” played Monk on the USA Network show from 2002 to 2009. 

Then Shalhoub talked to the camera as himself, discussing his personal health and that of his wife, who is also an actor.

“I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now,” Shalhoub said. “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

Actors Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams have both recovered from COVID-19 after a "rough few weeks."
Actors Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams have both recovered from COVID-19 after a "rough few weeks."

Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko and Chris Cuomo are among the other public figures who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. 

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus Covid 19 Monk Tony Shalhoub Brooke Adams Actress
CONVERSATIONS