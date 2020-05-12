Tony Shalhoub Describes 'Rough Few Weeks' Battling Coronavirus

Actor Tony Shalhoub reprised his “Monk” character for a sketch mocking his germaphobic ways in the time of coronavirus, then shed his TV persona to announce he and wife Brooke Adams actually had COVID-19.

Shalhoub stepped back into his role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Monk in a comedy bit for “The At-Home Variety Show,” a short series on the Peacock streaming platform to benefit coronavirus relief. In it, he sings “99 Bottles Of Beer” as he washes his hands, wears surgical gloves on his hands and feet to dress and rinses his fruit in the dishwasher. (Fast forward to 1:40 below.)

Shalhoub, who now stars in “The Magnificent Mrs. Maisel,” played Monk on the USA Network show from 2002 to 2009.

What Would Monk Do? Tonight, we find out when Tony Shalhoub channels our favorite germaphobe in the #PeacockVarietyShow featuring @SethMacFarlane.



Then Shalhoub talked to the camera as himself, discussing his personal health and that of his wife, who is also an actor.

“I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now,” Shalhoub said. “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko and Chris Cuomo are among the other public figures who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.