Tony Siragusa of the Baltimore Ravens talks with the media prior to playing the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 28, 2001, in Tampa, Florida. Focus On Sport via Getty Images

Tony Siragusa, the former NFL defensive tackle who was known during his career as “The Goose,” died Wednesday at the age of 55, according to The Associated Press.

Siragusa played his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and played the last five with the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Siragusa’s death on Twitter.

The Goose,Tony Siracusa has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation❤️🙏🏼🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022