Whether you’re trying to avoid crowds because of the delta variant or you’re just feeling antisocial, you’re not visiting a crowded bar any time soon. But if you’ve got summer-drink FOMO and yearn for a Tiki cocktail at sunset, staying home doesn’t have to hold you back. The fresh, COVID-safe air of your own backyard (or rooftop, or what have you) is the perfect setting for al fresco summer drinking, provided you’ve got a few essential tools.

Among the prerequisites are shatterproof drinking glasses, which decrease the likelihood of disaster when tipsy adults and freewheeling children join the party. Then there’s the issue of keeping your drinks chilled when the weather is hot, because no one wants a warm beer or a sweaty margarita. And then, of course, you need ambiance ― tropical umbrellas, quirky drink stirrers and Instagram-worthy beverage dispensers will make things feel fancy.

We’ve curated a list of must-haves that solve all those problems for you. Stock up now and you’ll have plenty of time to throw back some drinks before summer’s over.