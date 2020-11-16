An incoming Oregon GOP county commissioner is getting roasted for her Thanksgiving defiance of new coronavirus safety measures announced by Gov. Kate Brown.

“My family will celebrate Thanksgiving dinner with as many family and friends as I can find. Gov Brown is WRONG to order otherwise,” Smith wrote on Facebook.

Brown, a Democrat, imposed new coronavirus restrictions as Oregon topped 1,000 cases in a day twice this month. The state has now surpassed 56,000 COVID-19 cases and 760 deaths. The virus, now raging out of control with record hospitalizations in much of the U.S., has killed 245,000 Americans and infected 11 million.

Commenters on social media called Smith’s disobedience “selfish” and “reckless.”

New York City Council member Joe Borelli got similar reaction when he tweeted he would disobey New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limit of 10 people for home gatherings.

“I’ll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey,” wrote Borelli, a Republican. “Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard.”