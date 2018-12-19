Google released its list of trending topics for 2018 last week, and according to the search giant, people in the U.S. couldn’t get enough of 1980s fashion.
“1980s fashion” was the top fashion search of the year in the U.S., while “’80s mens fashion” came in at No. 10. Interestingly, the No. 2 result was “grunge style,” which just shows us that old trends never die.
The Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle, also made the list, though we’ll admit she wasn’t as high as we expected. However, she was the top trending person globally. When worldwide searches were taken into account, Markle’s name saw the highest spike in searches compared to the previous year ― unsurprising considering her high profile wedding to Prince Harry as well as the news of her pregnancy, which was announced earlier this year.
Below, see the whole list of Google’s top fashion searches for 2018:
1. 1980s Fashion
The 1980s made a big comeback for fall 2018. We saw plenty of ’80s-inspired trends on the runway, most notably at Marc Jacobs, where models strutted their stuff in oversized coats with big shoulder pads and taffeta dresses that would be right at home at an ’80s prom.
2. Grunge Style
Grunge style first emerged in the late ’80s and early 1990s, and judging by the fact that it was the second most-searched fashion topic this year, it’s still on people’s minds. But if we’re being totally honest, grunge staples ― like ripped jeans, plaid shirts, band tees and combat boots ― really haven’t gone out of style. This year, Marc Jacobs (he’s on top of all the trends!) tapped into our lasting love for grunge and reissued the iconic grunge collection he designed for Perry Ellis in the ’90s. (It was the same collection that got him fired.)
3. 1990s Fashion
Considering people searched for grunge style, it’s not surprising to see this term on the list. The two pretty much go hand in hand.
4. 2000s Fashion
Whenever we think 2000s fashion trends are finally over, they creep their way back into style. Case in point: the Juicy Couture tracksuit. Made popular by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the tracksuits got a face-lift thanks to a new designer.
5. Meghan Markle
Markle was officially thrust into the royal spotlight in 2017, when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. But 2018 was her year. In May, she gave us an iconic royal wedding moment with her custom Givenchy gown. Then, she blessed us with an array of looks ― including that whimsical Oscar de la Renta bird dress ― during her royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. Most recently, she made a surprise appearance (and broke royal protocol) at the British Fashion Awards.
6. Men’s Fashion
Men turn to the internet for fashion advice just like everyone else.
7. Harajuku Fashion
Harajuku fashion is still going strong in 2018, at least according to people’s searches. This style, named after Harajuku Market in Tokyo, is said to be “a movement against strict societal rules and the pressure to fit the norm,” according to Fashion Rebels.
8. Hipster Style
Hipster style is pretty much an offshoot of grunge these days. Style staples include flannel shirts, oversized (sometimes just-for-show) glasses, overalls, beanies and worn-in Converse Chuck Taylors or Dr. Martens.
9. Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Sussex may be everyone’s newest royal crush, but Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge clearly still has a place in people’s hearts ― and search histories. This year, the former Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, and the whole family was adorable as ever. The duchess also had some standout fashion moments, like the printed Erdem dress she wore to a black-tie dinner in Stockholm.
10. ’80s Mens Fashion
The ’80s were it this year for men and women, so it’s not totally surprising this more specific term related to 1980s fashion made the list. According to Google Trends, folks in Colorado and Washington had the highest level of interest in this topic.