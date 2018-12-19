Google released its list of trending topics for 2018 last week, and according to the search giant, people in the U.S. couldn’t get enough of 1980s fashion.

“1980s fashion” was the top fashion search of the year in the U.S., while “’80s mens fashion” came in at No. 10. Interestingly, the No. 2 result was “grunge style,” which just shows us that old trends never die.

Below, see the whole list of Google’s top fashion searches for 2018:

1. 1980s Fashion

Getty Versace, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs and Saint Laurent (pictured left to right), all showed off 1980s-inspired fashion in recent shows.

The 1980s made a big comeback for fall 2018. We saw plenty of ’80s-inspired trends on the runway, most notably at Marc Jacobs, where models strutted their stuff in oversized coats with big shoulder pads and taffeta dresses that would be right at home at an ’80s prom.

2. Grunge Style

Grunge style first emerged in the late ’80s and early 1990s, and judging by the fact that it was the second most-searched fashion topic this year, it’s still on people’s minds. But if we’re being totally honest, grunge staples ― like ripped jeans, plaid shirts, band tees and combat boots ― really haven’t gone out of style. This year, Marc Jacobs (he’s on top of all the trends!) tapped into our lasting love for grunge and reissued the iconic grunge collection he designed for Perry Ellis in the ’90s. (It was the same collection that got him fired.)

3. 1990s Fashion

Considering people searched for grunge style, it’s not surprising to see this term on the list. The two pretty much go hand in hand.

4. 2000s Fashion

Whenever we think 2000s fashion trends are finally over, they creep their way back into style. Case in point: the Juicy Couture tracksuit. Made popular by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the tracksuits got a face-lift thanks to a new designer.

5. Meghan Markle

Getty The Duchess of Sussex had a number of high-profile fashion moments in 2018.

Markle was officially thrust into the royal spotlight in 2017, when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. But 2018 was her year. In May, she gave us an iconic royal wedding moment with her custom Givenchy gown. Then, she blessed us with an array of looks ― including that whimsical Oscar de la Renta bird dress ― during her royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. Most recently, she made a surprise appearance (and broke royal protocol) at the British Fashion Awards.

6. Men’s Fashion

Men turn to the internet for fashion advice just like everyone else.

7. Harajuku Fashion

Kyle Hammons Photography via Getty Images Harajuku fashion remained in style in 2018.

Harajuku fashion is still going strong in 2018, at least according to people’s searches. This style, named after Harajuku Market in Tokyo, is said to be “a movement against strict societal rules and the pressure to fit the norm,” according to Fashion Rebels.

8. Hipster Style

Hipster style is pretty much an offshoot of grunge these days. Style staples include flannel shirts, oversized (sometimes just-for-show) glasses, overalls, beanies and worn-in Converse Chuck Taylors or Dr. Martens.

9. Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge also caught Google users' attention.

The Duchess of Sussex may be everyone’s newest royal crush, but Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge clearly still has a place in people’s hearts ― and search histories. This year, the former Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, and the whole family was adorable as ever. The duchess also had some standout fashion moments, like the printed Erdem dress she wore to a black-tie dinner in Stockholm.

10. ’80s Mens Fashion