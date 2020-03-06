HuffPost Finds

Amazon Wedding Registry: How It Works, Plus Top Items For Newlyweds

How does Amazon's wedding registry work and how do you find someone's registry? We've got answers, as well as a checklist of items to look for.

Best-selling items from Amazon's wedding registry will make you say "I do!"
It’s not an exaggeration to say that Amazon has become a pretty integral part of most people’s lives.

In fact, half of millennials said in a 2018 study that they would give up sex before giving up Amazon. They’re using the site to get groceries delivered via Amazon Fresh, stream the latest episode of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Prime Video and find an Amazon swimsuit for spring break.

A lot of them are even using an Amazon wedding registry.

Many couples get engaged in December and decide to get married in September, meaning late winter is the perfect time to think about a registry ― the best time to register for gifts is seven to nine months before your wedding, according to the experts at Brides.com.

Some couples might still enjoy the thrill of the store-scanning spree at places like Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma and Target. But others prefer the ease of wedding-planning sites like The Knot and Zola, as well as Amazon for wedding and baby registries.

“Many Americans are getting married later in life, some have already set up their first homes,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “As a result, registrants are interested in a mix of traditional items such as pots and pans and dish ware, as well as event related items like camping gear, serve ware for entertaining at home, board games, yard games and AirBnB gift cards.”

With that in mind, we sourced answers to your most common Amazon registry questions, as well as the 15 top items all couples add to their registry for gifts.

How does Amazon’s wedding registry work?

Amazon Wedding Registry allows couples to register for anything on the Amazon site and their guests can purchase them as wedding gifts.

Wedding guests who are Prime members and who are making purchases for the couple can also take advantage of features like group gifting, financing and 5% cash back with an Amazon Prime Store card.

Perhaps the best part about using Amazon’s wedding registry is that it gives you 180 days to make a return, so you can take your time post-honeymoon. Plus, couples who get their happy ending but not that KitchenAid mixer they were lusting after can get 20% off anything left on their wish list.

How do you find someone’s registry on Amazon?

It’s easy: Start by going to Amazon Wedding or click “Wish List” at the top of any Amazon page. Select “Wedding Registry” from the drop-down. Fill in the couple’s last name in the “Find A Registry” search, and narrow it down with a first name, location or wedding month.

What are couples registering for on Amazon?

Though all couples are different, the Amazon Wedding experts did dish on the few items that most newlyweds are hoping to get. It’s not uncommon to see more traditional items like KitchenAid mixers, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Waterford crystal and All Clad cookware alongside more contemporary picks like an Ohuhu double sleeping bag, Furbo treat tossing HD Wi-Fi camera, an iRobot Roomba or a Prime Membership.

And if you’re not sold on any of those must-haves, Amazon has a list of the 100 most-registered gifts for newlyweds.

We culled down the list of 100 items and hand-selected what we thought were the best 15 items for every type of couple.

Below, 15 of the items couples add to their Amazon wedding registry:

1
A full set of glass food storage and containers
Amazon
This 13-pack glass food storage container set with lids has a 4.1-star rating and over 2,000 reviews. Find it for $45 on Amazon.
2
The Instant Pot
Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker has a 4.6-star rating and more than 39,000 reviews. Find it for $100 on Amazon.
3
A cheese board that's practical and pretty
Amazon
The Bambusi cheese board and knife set has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,000 reviews. Find it for $50 on Amazon.
4
A robot that vacuums so neither of you have to
Amazon
The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum has a 4.3-star rating and over 7,000 reviews. Find it for $300 on Amazon.
5
This cute set of measuring cups and spoons
Amazon
The Simply Gourmet measuring cups and measuring spoons set has a 4.9-star rating and over 1,000 reviews. Find it for $30 on Amazon.
6
The baddest blender in the game
Amazon
The Ninja Professional countertop blender has a 4.6-star rating and over 6,000 reviews. Find it for $100 on Amazon.
7
A fresh set of towels for two
Amazon
This Utopia towels set comes in a pack of eight and has a 4.3-star rating and over 9,000 reviews. Find it for $24 on Amazon.
8
A smart doorbell
Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell with HD video has a 4.1-star rating and over 52,000 reviews. Find it for $100 on Amazon.
9
A signature serving bowl
Amazon
This Lipper International acacia wave serving bowl has a 4.5-star rating and over 600 reviews. Find it for $25 on Amazon.
10
The only bakeware set you'll ever need
Amazon
This Rachael Ray cucina nonstick bakeware set has a 4.7-star rating and more than 700 reviews. Find it for $200 on Amazon.
11
A set of stainless steel mixing bowls
Amazon
This six-piece set of premium stainless steel mixing bowls has a 4.6-star rating and over 5,000 reviews. Find it for $24 on Amazon.
12
A chic plate set
Amazon
This Gibson Home rockaway 12-piece dinnerware set has a 4.4-star rating and more than 400 reviews. Find it for $32 on Amazon.
13
A cast-iron skillet
Amazon
This Lodge cast iron skillet has a 4.5-star rating and 22,000 reviews. Find it for $27 on Amazon.
14
A great game for entertaining guests
Amazon
Cards Against Humanity has a 4.8-star rating and more than 46,000 reviews. Find it for $25 on Amazon.
15
A sharp looking knife set
Amazon
This J.A. Henckels International statement knife block set has a 4.5-star rating and over 1,000 reviews. Find it for $345 on Amazon.

Planning your own wedding? Learn more about how to start an Amazon wedding registry.

