HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Rawpixel via Getty Images Best-selling items from Amazon's wedding registry will make you say "I do!"

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Amazon has become a pretty integral part of most people’s lives.

In fact, half of millennials said in a 2018 study that they would give up sex before giving up Amazon. They’re using the site to get groceries delivered via Amazon Fresh, stream the latest episode of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Prime Video and find an Amazon swimsuit for spring break.

A lot of them are even using an Amazon wedding registry.

Many couples get engaged in December and decide to get married in September, meaning late winter is the perfect time to think about a registry ― the best time to register for gifts is seven to nine months before your wedding, according to the experts at Brides.com.

“Many Americans are getting married later in life, some have already set up their first homes,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “As a result, registrants are interested in a mix of traditional items such as pots and pans and dish ware, as well as event related items like camping gear, serve ware for entertaining at home, board games, yard games and AirBnB gift cards.”

With that in mind, we sourced answers to your most common Amazon registry questions, as well as the 15 top items all couples add to their registry for gifts.

Take a look and, if you’re looking for the best deal before you buy, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you know and trust like Target and Walmart.

How does Amazon’s wedding registry work?

Amazon Wedding Registry allows couples to register for anything on the Amazon site and their guests can purchase them as wedding gifts.

Wedding guests who are Prime members and who are making purchases for the couple can also take advantage of features like group gifting, financing and 5% cash back with an Amazon Prime Store card.

Perhaps the best part about using Amazon’s wedding registry is that it gives you 180 days to make a return, so you can take your time post-honeymoon. Plus, couples who get their happy ending but not that KitchenAid mixer they were lusting after can get 20% off anything left on their wish list.

How do you find someone’s registry on Amazon?

It’s easy: Start by going to Amazon Wedding or click “Wish List” at the top of any Amazon page. Select “Wedding Registry” from the drop-down. Fill in the couple’s last name in the “Find A Registry” search, and narrow it down with a first name, location or wedding month.

What are couples registering for on Amazon?

Though all couples are different, the Amazon Wedding experts did dish on the few items that most newlyweds are hoping to get. It’s not uncommon to see more traditional items like KitchenAid mixers, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Waterford crystal and All Clad cookware alongside more contemporary picks like an Ohuhu double sleeping bag, Furbo treat tossing HD Wi-Fi camera, an iRobot Roomba or a Prime Membership.

And if you’re not sold on any of those must-haves, Amazon has a list of the 100 most-registered gifts for newlyweds.

We culled down the list of 100 items and hand-selected what we thought were the best 15 items for every type of couple.

Below, 15 of the items couples add to their Amazon wedding registry: