During the Great Migration, more than six million black Americans left their rural homes in the South for the North, Midwest, and West -- an event that Morgan Jerkins argues connected them to economic opportunity but disconnected them from their roots, land, and sense of identity. In “Wandering in Strange Lands,” Jerkins recreates and follows her ancestors’ journeys across America to understand her own history and that of “an entire group of people who have been displaced, disenfranchised, and disrespected throughout our history.” Read more about it on Goodreads , and grab a copy on Amazon Expected release date: August 4