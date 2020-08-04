HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds Make space on your bookshelf for the most hyped new books coming out this August.

The year’s propensity for horror and thriller books might finally be slowing down now that a quarantine summer filled with escapist reads is winding down.

We’ve been teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year. Last month, adrenaline-boosting reads like “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones and “The Shadows” by Alex North topped our July 2020 new books guide.

While there are still plenty of mysteries in this month’s mix, you’ll also find a good collection of new novels coming out about about exploring identity and relationship dynamics.

This month also includes the release of “Midnight Sun”― the companion novel to Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight” hit. The book retells the events of “Twilight” through the perspective of Edward Cullen rather than Bella Swan.

Find our guide to the most anticipated books of August below. And, as always, be sure to check out how you can support your local independent bookstores.

Take a look: