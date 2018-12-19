These Were The Top Baby Names Of 2018

Purestock via Getty Images As 2018 draws to a close, baby name experts are releasing their annual lists.

The experts at Nameberry released their annual list of top baby names this week, with Olivia and Atticus in the top spots yet again.

The names lead the baby name site’s rankings for the second year in a row. New arrivals include Genevieve and Rose for girls and Finn for boys. Seven of the top 10 girls’ names end in the letter “a.”

Nameberry’s year-end popularity list is based on which names attracted the most page views in 2018, out of a total of 250 million views.

“It’s a measure of parents’ interest in baby names and a predictor of which names will become more popular in the future,” the site’s report states. “While the latest national list measures 2017 popularity, Nameberry’s list gives a more current sense of what parents are considering NOW.”

Below, find the top 10 names for girls and boys:

Girls

Olivia Isla Amara Cora Charlotte Aurora Amelia Ava Rose Genevieve

Boys

Atticus Milo Jasper Asher Jack Theodore Silas Wyatt Henry Finn

Beyond The Top 10

Nameberry also ranks the top 100 and even top 1,000 names. New additions to the 100 list for girls include Clementine, Anastasia, Emmeline, Cordelia, Florence, Lyra, Margot, Wren and Mabel. As for boys, the new names rising up the ranks are Aarav, Atlas, Ryker and Caspian, Elio, Desmond, Jayden, Wilder, Elias, Otto and Amos.

The new additions reflect an interest in vintage name revivals, as well as a rise in less traditional picks.

Keep scrolling for the top 100 names for boys and girls, and visit Nameberry for the full 1,000, as well as further information about the rankings.

Girls

Olivia Isla Amara Cora Charlotte Aurora Amelia Ava Rose Genevieve Ophelia Maeve Eleanor Iris Ada Luna Penelope Eloise Violet Alice Ivy Evelyn Aurelia Lucy Isabella Esme Thea Imogen Arabella Anna Adeline Hazel Jane Elodie Nora Elizabeth Emilia Freya Evangeline Eliza Julia Adelaide Astrid Sadie Mia Emma Phoebe Claire Maisie Lila Chloe Elise Clara Beatrice Maia Aria Maya Mae Florence Seraphina Willa Audrey Lydia Josephine Lyra Stella Caroline Matilda Willow Clementine Margaret Grace Mila Elsie Sienna Juliet Isabel Gemma Eliana Celeste Emily Sophia Zoe Elena Zara Anastasia Molly Margot Emmeline Ella Poppy Wren Madeline Naomi Hannah Mabel Cornelia Evie Abigail Daisy

Boys