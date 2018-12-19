Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

These Were The Top Baby Names Of 2018

Nameberry released its annual rankings this week.
By Caroline Bologna
12/19/2018 12:12pm ET
As 2018 draws to a close, baby name experts are releasing their annual lists.  

The experts at Nameberry released their annual list of top baby names this week, with Olivia and Atticus in the top spots yet again.

The names lead the baby name site’s rankings for the second year in a row. New arrivals include Genevieve and Rose for girls and Finn for boys. Seven of the top 10 girls’ names end in the letter “a.”

Nameberry’s year-end popularity list is based on which names attracted the most page views in 2018, out of a total of 250 million views.

“It’s a measure of parents’ interest in baby names and a predictor of which names will become more popular in the future,” the site’s report states. “While the latest national list measures 2017 popularity, Nameberry’s list gives a more current sense of what parents are considering NOW.”

Below, find the top 10 names for girls and boys:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Isla
  3. Amara
  4. Cora
  5. Charlotte
  6. Aurora
  7. Amelia
  8. Ava
  9. Rose
  10. Genevieve

Boys

  1. Atticus
  2. Milo
  3. Jasper
  4. Asher
  5. Jack
  6. Theodore
  7. Silas
  8. Wyatt
  9. Henry
  10. Finn

Beyond The Top 10

Nameberry also ranks the top 100 and even top 1,000 names. New additions to the 100 list for girls include Clementine, Anastasia, Emmeline, Cordelia, Florence, Lyra, Margot, Wren and Mabel. As for boys, the new names rising up the ranks are Aarav, Atlas, Ryker and Caspian, Elio, Desmond, Jayden, Wilder, Elias, Otto and Amos.

The new additions reflect an interest in vintage name revivals, as well as a rise in less traditional picks.

Keep scrolling for the top 100 names for boys and girls, and visit Nameberry for the full 1,000, as well as further information about the rankings.

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Isla
  3. Amara
  4. Cora
  5. Charlotte
  6. Aurora
  7. Amelia
  8. Ava
  9. Rose
  10. Genevieve
  11. Ophelia
  12. Maeve
  13. Eleanor
  14. Iris
  15. Ada
  16. Luna
  17. Penelope
  18. Eloise
  19. Violet
  20. Alice
  21. Ivy
  22. Evelyn
  23. Aurelia
  24. Lucy
  25. Isabella
  26. Esme
  27. Thea
  28. Imogen
  29. Arabella
  30. Anna
  31. Adeline
  32. Hazel
  33. Jane
  34. Elodie
  35. Nora
  36. Elizabeth
  37. Emilia
  38. Freya
  39. Evangeline
  40. Eliza
  41. Julia
  42. Adelaide
  43. Astrid
  44. Sadie
  45. Mia
  46. Emma
  47. Phoebe
  48. Claire
  49. Maisie
  50. Lila
  51. Chloe
  52. Elise
  53. Clara
  54. Beatrice
  55. Maia
  56. Aria
  57. Maya
  58. Mae
  59. Florence
  60. Seraphina
  61. Willa
  62. Audrey
  63. Lydia
  64. Josephine
  65. Lyra
  66. Stella
  67. Caroline
  68. Matilda
  69. Willow
  70. Clementine
  71. Margaret
  72. Grace
  73. Mila
  74. Elsie
  75. Sienna
  76. Juliet
  77. Isabel
  78. Gemma
  79. Eliana
  80. Celeste
  81. Emily
  82. Sophia
  83. Zoe
  84. Elena
  85. Zara
  86. Anastasia
  87. Molly
  88. Margot
  89. Emmeline
  90. Ella
  91. Poppy
  92. Wren
  93. Madeline
  94. Naomi
  95. Hannah
  96. Mabel
  97. Cornelia
  98. Evie
  99. Abigail
  100. Daisy

Boys

  1. Atticus
  2. Milo
  3. Jasper
  4. Asher
  5. Jack
  6. Theodore
  7. Silas
  8. Wyatt
  9. Henry
  10. Finn
  11. Oscar
  12. Oliver
  13. Declan
  14. Leo
  15. Aryan
  16. Felix
  17. Bodhi
  18. Levi
  19. Axel
  20. Ethan
  21. Soren
  22. Arthur
  23. James
  24. Thomas
  25. Charlie
  26. Kai
  27. Liam
  28. Sebastian
  29. Ryker
  30. Charles
  31. Louis
  32. Julian
  33. Ezra
  34. Caleb
  35. Harry
  36. Alexander
  37. William
  38. Jude
  39. Eli
  40. Benjamin
  41. Cassius
  42. Aarav
  43. Callum
  44. Elio
  45. Elijah
  46. John
  47. Andrew
  48. Zachary
  49. Ronan
  50. Desmond
  51. Owen
  52. Xavier
  53. Emmett
  54. Lewis
  55. Luke
  56. Caspian
  57. Theo
  58. Jacob
  59. Samuel
  60. Archer
  61. Isaac
  62. Hugo
  63. Jayden
  64. Roman
  65. Simon
  66. Atlas
  67. Nathaniel
  68. Wilder
  69. Lachlan
  70. Tobias
  71. Matthew
  72. Elias
  73. Noah
  74. Harrison
  75. Daniel
  76. Gideon
  77. Otto
  78. Josiah
  79. Lucas
  80. Magnus
  81. Nolan
  82. Gabriel
  83. George
  84. Lucian
  85. Knox
  86. Graham
  87. Isaiah
  88. Everett
  89. Maverick
  90. Xander
  91. Rhett
  92. David
  93. Amos
  94. Nathan
  95. Miles
  96. Kane
  97. August
  98. Beckett
  99. Joseph
  100. Griffin
