Resolution Productions via Getty Images Nameberry tracks baby name popularity throughout the year.

Halfway through 2019, some interesting trends have emerged in the world of baby names.

The folks at Nameberry have been tracking the most popular names of 2019 so far, and they’ve identified Archie and Isla as the current top names for boys and girls, respectively. Nameberry’s popularity list is based on number of views each name page receives on its website in a given time period.

“Nameberry’s original data is most valuable as a predictive tool, with names on our Top 100 likely to become more popular on official lists,” Nameberry co-founder and CEO Pamela Redmond explained in a post announcing the new list. “Midway through the year, Archie attracted 50 percent more page views than any other boys’ name, thanks largely to Britain’s latest royal baby.”

The Social Security Administration reported that Archie was one of the fastest rising baby names from 2017 to 2018. Although it fell off the SSA’s Top 1,000 list after 1988, Archie reappeared in 2018 at No. 992.

Like Archie, Nameberry’s top name for girls ― Isla ― is also popular in the U.K. While it’s on the Top 10 lists in Canada, Australia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, it’s only No. 82 on the SSA list.

The Nameberry experts also identified trends in “O” names (like Milo, Olivia, Arlo, Bodhi, Elio, and Margot) and in Latin favorites (à la Cassius and Silas).

Below, find Nameberry’s Top 100 names of 2019 so far for girls and boys. Visit the website for more trends and the full Top 1,000 lists.

Top 100 Girl Names on Nameberry

Isla Olivia Aurora Ada Charlotte Amara Maeve Cora Amelia Posie Luna Ophelia Ava Rose Eleanor Genevieve Alice Elodie Lucy Ivy Evelyn Astrid Freya Anna Iris Mia Violet Eloise Aurelia Thea Adelaide Maisie Esme Nora Adah Chloe Emilia Jane Aria Penelope Maya Hazel Adeline Elizabeth Eliza Imogen Clara Isabella Phoebe Elsie Evangeline Mae Audrey Elise Emma Arabella Lyra Julia Claire Josephine Lilith Beatrice Willa Caroline Anastasia Grace Elena Abigail Clementine Mabel Willow Sadie Isabel Wren Stella Lydia Emily Seraphina Margot Mila Gabriella Gemma Matilda Naomi Poppy Lyra Margaret Madeline Cleo Hannah Elliana Zara Cordelia Maya Delilah Harper Ottilie Sienna Lily Florence

Top 100 Boy Names on Nameberry