Parenting

Here Are The Top Baby Names Of 2019 So Far

Two new names are topping Nameberry's popularity list this year.
Nameberry tracks baby name popularity throughout the year.&nbsp;
Halfway through 2019, some interesting trends have emerged in the world of baby names.

The folks at Nameberry have been tracking the most popular names of 2019 so far, and they’ve identified Archie and Isla as the current top names for boys and girls, respectively. Nameberry’s popularity list is based on number of views each name page receives on its website in a given time period.

“Nameberry’s original data is most valuable as a predictive tool, with names on our Top 100 likely to become more popular on official lists,” Nameberry co-founder and CEO Pamela Redmond explained in a post announcing the new list. “Midway through the year, Archie attracted 50 percent more page views than any other boys’ name, thanks largely to Britain’s latest royal baby.”

The Social Security Administration reported that Archie was one of the fastest rising baby names from 2017 to 2018. Although it fell off the SSA’s Top 1,000 list after 1988, Archie reappeared in 2018 at No. 992.

Like Archie, Nameberry’s top name for girls ― Isla ― is also popular in the U.K. While it’s on the Top 10 lists in Canada, Australia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, it’s only No. 82 on the SSA list.

The Nameberry experts also identified trends in “O” names (like Milo, Olivia, Arlo, Bodhi, Elio, and Margot) and in Latin favorites (à la Cassius and Silas).

Below, find Nameberry’s Top 100 names of 2019 so far for girls and boys. Visit the website for more trends and the full Top 1,000 lists.

Top 100 Girl Names on Nameberry

  1. Isla
  2. Olivia
  3. Aurora
  4. Ada
  5. Charlotte
  6. Amara
  7. Maeve
  8. Cora
  9. Amelia
  10. Posie
  11. Luna
  12. Ophelia
  13. Ava
  14. Rose
  15. Eleanor
  16. Genevieve
  17. Alice
  18. Elodie
  19. Lucy
  20. Ivy
  21. Evelyn
  22. Astrid
  23. Freya
  24. Anna
  25. Iris
  26. Mia
  27. Violet
  28. Eloise
  29. Aurelia
  30. Thea
  31. Adelaide
  32. Maisie
  33. Esme
  34. Nora
  35. Adah
  36. Chloe
  37. Emilia
  38. Jane
  39. Aria
  40. Penelope
  41. Maya
  42. Hazel
  43. Adeline
  44. Elizabeth
  45. Eliza
  46. Imogen
  47. Clara
  48. Isabella
  49. Phoebe
  50. Elsie
  51. Evangeline
  52. Mae
  53. Audrey
  54. Elise
  55. Emma
  56. Arabella
  57. Lyra
  58. Julia
  59. Claire
  60. Josephine
  61. Lilith
  62. Beatrice
  63. Willa
  64. Caroline
  65. Anastasia
  66. Grace
  67. Elena
  68. Abigail
  69. Clementine
  70. Mabel
  71. Willow
  72. Sadie
  73. Isabel
  74. Wren
  75. Stella
  76. Lydia
  77. Emily
  78. Seraphina
  79. Margot
  80. Mila
  81. Gabriella
  82. Gemma
  83. Matilda
  84. Naomi
  85. Poppy
  86. Lyra
  87. Margaret
  88. Madeline
  89. Cleo
  90. Hannah
  91. Elliana
  92. Zara
  93. Cordelia
  94. Maya
  95. Delilah
  96. Harper
  97. Ottilie
  98. Sienna
  99. Lily
  100. Florence

Top 100 Boy Names on Nameberry

  1. Archie
  2. Milo
  3. Asher
  4. Jasper
  5. Silas
  6. Theodore
  7. Atticus
  8. Jack
  9. Aarav
  10. Finn
  11. Oliver
  12. Felix
  13. Henry
  14. Wyatt
  15. Aryan
  16. Leo
  17. Oscar
  18. Levi
  19. Ethan
  20. James
  21. Julian
  22. Arthur
  23. Ezra
  24. Theo
  25. Eli
  26. Aaron
  27. Liam
  28. Bodhi
  29. Jude
  30. Soren
  31. Arlo
  32. Louis
  33. Charles
  34. Emmett
  35. Kai
  36. Atlas
  37. Charlie
  38. Sebastian
  39. Axel
  40. Cassius
  41. Caleb
  42. Archer
  43. Thomas
  44. Lucas
  45. Amias
  46. Zachary
  47. Jayden
  48. Benjamin
  49. Tobias
  50. Miles
  51. Harry
  52. Declan
  53. Roman
  54. William
  55. Elijah
  56. Josiah
  57. Alexander
  58. Owen
  59. August
  60. Hugo
  61. Luke
  62. Elio
  63. Elias
  64. Cyrus
  65. Xavier
  66. John
  67. Callum
  68. Isaac
  69. Jacob
  70. Cassian
  71. Ambrose
  72. Gabriel
  73. Nolan
  74. Otis
  75. Kit
  76. Caius
  77. Noah
  78. Samuel
  79. Everett
  80. Ryker
  81. Otto
  82. Gideon
  83. Andrew
  84. Sawyer
  85. Graham
  86. Daniel
  87. Adrian
  88. Beau
  89. Max
  90. Zane
  91. Ronan
  92. Caspian
  93. Isaiah
  94. Simon
  95. Abel
  96. Beckett
  97. Bear
  98. David
  99. Vihaan
  100. Lachlan
