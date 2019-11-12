These May Be The Top Baby Names Of 2020

Adah ― All girl names starting with the letters and sound Ad have been rising quickly in recent years, including Ada and Adele, Adelaide and all spellings of Adeline. Adah, a biblical name pronounced AH-dah, is a fresh choice with deep roots.

Reese ― Actress Reese Witherspoon had a highly visible year in 2019, between “Big Little Lies” and her book club. Now her name is poised to take off a la Scarlett (Johansson) and Adele. Reese is the phonetic spelling of the unisex Welsh name meaning ardor.

Mika ― Journalist Mika Brzezinski undoubtedly had some influence on the popularization of her name, pronounced mee-ka, but it’s also a new Michael feminization, taking over from the now-flagging Mikayla and cousins.

Paisley ― Paisley is one of those names that morphed quickly from fascinating and fresh to super-trendy, rising in the official list to No. 52 in just a bit over a decade. But, according to our data, the Scottish Paisley is only getting hotter.

Amina ― Amina is an Arabic name with Quranic significance (she was the mother of the Prophet Muhammad) and international appeal.

Teagan ― The Irish and Welsh Teagan is one of those names that is technically unisex but is used far more often for one gender, in this case over 90% girls. The name has deeper roots than you might imagine ― there was a Welsh St. Tegan ― and takes over for ’90s favorites Megan and Reagan.

Nova ― Nova is one of those, well, nouveau names that’s enjoyed a meteoric rise. Closing in on the Top 50 on the official charts, Nova could soon join Luna as a celestial name at the top of the popularity lists.

Aura ― Aura may be the least-used name among our top girl names of 2020 – only 120 baby girls were named Aura in the U.S. in 2018, where it still lies outside the Top 1,000. But it’s a natural successor to Aria and Arya, carries a stylish spiritual feel and is also popular with Spanish-speaking parents.

Pearl ― Gently old-fashioned Pearl is a granny name turned modern superstar. Pearl was a Top 100 name from the time the Social Security Popular Names count started in 1880 through the mid-1920s, when it started a long decline. But in the past decade, it’s come back in a major way.