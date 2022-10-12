Shopping
BeautyAmazonprime early access 2022prime early access

14 Top-Selling Beauty Products From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Save on must-have beauty items from brands like Revlon, Olaplex, Bio-Oil and more during Prime's Early Access sales.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

|
Essence <a href="https://www.amazon.com/essence-3-pack-Princess-Mascara-Cruelty/dp/B07XF7B6ZJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lash Princess mascara" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/essence-3-pack-Princess-Mascara-Cruelty/dp/B07XF7B6ZJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lash Princess mascara</a>, Laneige <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Laneige-Sleeping-Berry/dp/B07XXPHQZK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lip sleeping mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Laneige-Sleeping-Berry/dp/B07XXPHQZK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">lip sleeping mask</a>, Olaplex <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Olaplex-Hair-Perfector-Repairing-Treatment/dp/B00SNM5US4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hair perfector No. 3" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Olaplex-Hair-Perfector-Repairing-Treatment/dp/B00SNM5US4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6346d615e4b0b7f89f521d64%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">hair perfector No. 3</a>
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess mascara, Laneige lip sleeping mask, Olaplex hair perfector No. 3
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

There is no better time to stock up on beauty and skin care essentials than during a major sales event, like the Amazon Prime Early Access sale happening now. It couldn’t be easier to get the best deals on everyday skin care items as well as little luxuries without breaking the bank. Unsurprisingly, cult-fave items like the Revlon Volumizer hot brush and Mighty Patch pimple patches are flying off the shelves, but there are a few surprises in the mix.

We’ve analyzed what’s been selling across all categories to see what people most want to buy on sale, and the results are incredibly enlightening. Hair tools, skin care products with active ingredients and body care items reign supreme. Below, we’ve rounded up the top 11 beauty products people are buying during Prime’s Early Access sale. You’ll likely see a few of your beauty routine staples, so make sure you add them to your cart while the deals are still popping.

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

1
Amazon
Ghd curling iron (20% off)
Rock some sweet barrel curls and smooth out frizz with Ghd's popular curling iron. It uses special technology to monitor temp across the entire barrel to ensure even heating and the right temperature for your hair type.
$159.20 at Amazon (originally $199)
2
Amazon
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing facial pads (34% off)
These chemical exfoliant pads can help to slough away dead skin cells and gently reduce the appearance of dark spots and uneven texture. They're made with lactic acid and probiotics that keep skin bright, smooth and healthy.
$39.35 at Amazon (originally $60)
3
Amazon
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials makeup brush set (20% off)
Update your ratty old brushes with this popular set from Real Techniques. It includes four brushes and two sponges that blend beautifully. These versatile and multitasking brushes can be used for everything from foundation and concealer to highlighter, blush, powder and eyeshadow.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
4
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 (31% off)
If you're looking for a way to tame your locks without dropping major cash on hair appliances, then this upgrade-model Revlon volumizer is here to save the day. This cult-fave, wildly popular drying brush, which is a little lighter and smaller than the original to get even closer to your roots, will give you the blowout of your dreams.
$48 on Amazon (originally $69.99)
5
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA exfoliant (20% off)
Improve your skin's texture, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkes and enjoy brighter, more youthful-looking skin with this cult-fave chemical exfoliator from Paula's Choice. It sloughs away dead skin cells without stripping the moisture barrier and can leave skin even and smooth. It's a great addition to anyone's skin care regime.
$27.20 at Amazon (originally $34)
6
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
This popular lip mask sells like wild anytime it's on sale, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
7
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 (20% off)
People with bleached or damaged hair swear by Olaplex, and it's no wonder it's one of the most popular products at Amazon's Early Access sale. It helps to repair damaged and broken hair by strengthening and sealing the cuticle. It's a must for anyone looking to strengthen and heal their hair. Get it now for 20% off.
$24 at Amazon (originally $30)
8
Amazon
Amika Perk Up dry shampoo (20% off)
Keep your hair grease-free and extend the life of your blowout with Amika's popular dry shampoo. It soaks up excess oil and smells without the use of talc or aluminum, making it safe for sensitive skin or damaged hair. Get lovely volume and a nice cooling sensation for 20% off.
$20.80 at Amazon (originally $26)
9
Amazon
Mighty Patch 72-pack (20% off)
Mighty Patch's popular hydrocolloid pimple patches are perfect for anyone trying to quickly heal a breakout. They're vegan and safe for all skin types. Just pop one on over a zit and let it work its magic. It also keeps you from picking at your skin and protects it from the elements.
$17.59 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
10
Amazon
Bio-Oil skincare set (34% off)
This cult-fave brand does wonders for even the oldest of scars and stretch marks. It's great for pregnancy stretch marks, soothes and hydrates dry skin and leaves it silky soft. HuffPost Shopping writer Kristen Adaway swears by it!

She tells us, “As a longtime user of Bio-Oil products, I was ecstatic when I saw the brand offers a complete set that comes with the body lotion, oil and dry skin gel. I recently ran out of the dry skin gel and was about to buy a solo jar until I saw I could also get more of the other products at the same time. The skincare oil is the only thing that makes a difference in reducing the appearance of the stretch marks on my knees (shoutout to massive growth spurt as a teen).”
$20.68 at Amazon (originally $31.52)
11
Amazon
Finishing Touch Flawless hair remover (25% off)
This portable and discreet hair remover from Finishing Touch is purportedly painless, perfect for those who are scared of waxing and laser. It's perfect for facial hair around the lip and chin, getting rid of peach fuzz and leaving skin silky smooth without causing irritation.
$14.98 at Amazon (originally $19.88)
12
Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD eyelash enhancing serum (30% off)
This award-winning lash serum uses vitamins, peptides and amino acids to give the look of longer and thicker lashes within just a few weeks. Try it for yourself and see what all the fuss is about.
$25.20 at Amazon (originally $36)
13
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess mascara (20% off)
Get the look of falsies without the hassle thanks to this lengthening and thickening mascara from Essence. This volumizing mascara does wonders for even the most sparse lashes, and will have people wondering if you've just spent the day getting extensions.
$11.98 at Amazon (originally $14.97)
14
Amazon
Skin 1004 Zombie Pack face mask (20% off)
This multitasking treatment mask can help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, lift and firm skin, help clear breakouts, tighten pores, hydrate and improve skin texture, and balance and brighten your skin tone. All it takes is 15 minutes of relaxation to leave you skin feeling fresh and smooth.
$24 at Amazon (originally $30)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Up to 45% off THE Amazon Coat

All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Style Deals

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Just How Safe Is Your Nonstick Cookware?

Wellness

Do You Get More Anxious Or Sad In The Fall? There’s A Reason For That.

Style & Beauty

Remember The Training Bra? What Exactly Was It Supposed To Train, Anyway?

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Food & Drink

The Eating And Drinking Habits That Can Affect Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Food Storage Containers Are Over Half Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Everyone's Scooping Up The Perfect Gift At Amazon's Sale: The Lego Advent Calendar

Shopping

All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Travel Products

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Shopping

I Implore You To Buy My Beloved Vacuum Cleaner At The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Robot Vacuums Are Up To 77% Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

I'm A Home Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

These Popular Hot Brushes Are On Sale During Amazon Early Access

Shopping

The Biggest Amazon Deals On Apple Products That End After Tonight

Shopping

Samsung’s The Frame TV Is 21% Off For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

These Must-Have Portable Power Boosters Are Up To 40% Off, Ending Tonight

Shopping

This Highly Rated Smart Notebook Is Less Than $30 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Desk Treadmill Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

The Perfect Gift For Green Thumbs Is $75 Off Right now

Shopping

Get These TikTok Cult Favorites On The Final Day Of Amazon’s Big Sale

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

These Cult-Favorite Bidets Are Up To 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Phone Chargers On Sale During Amazon Prime's Early Access Event

Shopping

Stock Up For The Holidays Now On These Reviewer-Approved Toys This Prime Day

Shopping

All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

The Foolproof Holiday Gifts On Sale Through Tonight During Prime's Early Access Sales

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You It's Your Last Chance For These Prime Day Splurges

Wellness

Here’s What To Know About The Latest Omicron Subvariants

Shopping

Last Chance: The 20 Best Sale Items You Need From Amazon's "Top 100" List

Shopping

Get Them Before Tonight! The Best Vacuum Deals For Amazon's Prime Sale

Shopping

Quick, Get The Best Luxury Beauty Products At Amazon's Early Access Sale

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale