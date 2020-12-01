HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds A guide to the most anticipated new books coming out this December.

The holiday season is officially in full swing, so if you’re still hunting for that perfect gift, this month’s haul of book releases might be a good place to start. This month there are plenty of new books coming out that are sure to whisk readers away to worlds of mystery and adventure.

ICYMI, we’ve been teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year.

To say mystery is the most popular genre this month would be an understatement. In fact, more than half of the top books coming out this month fall into the mystery, suspense and thriller categories. There are domestic thrillers, like “Pretty Little Wife” by Darby Kane and family mysteries, like “The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus. You’ll also find historical whodunnits, such as “The Arctic Fury” by Greer Macallister, and even mysteries about mystery writers like with “The Mystery Of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict.

If 2020 was filled with a little too much of the unknown for you, however, there are other great reads unveiling this month as well. “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” by Michael Eric Dyson and “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America” by Ijeoma Oluo explore contemporary issues, while Jane Smiley offers a more whimsical and lighthearted option with “Perestroika in Paris.”

As always, be sure to check out how you can support your local independent bookstores. To support local bookstores, we’re linking the books below to Bookshop, which lets you choose to either donate profits from your purchase to a specific shop or into a collective fund that’s divided between independent bookstores. You can find all 10 books on Amazon, too.

Check out the 10 most anticipated new books coming out this December below: