HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The holiday season is officially in full swing, so if you’re still hunting for that perfect gift, this month’s haul of book releases might be a good place to start. This month there are plenty of new books coming out that are sure to whisk readers away to worlds of mystery and adventure.
ICYMI, we’ve been teaming up with the literary experts atGoodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year.
To say mystery is the most popular genre this month would be an understatement. In fact, more than half of the top books coming out this month fall into the mystery, suspense and thriller categories. There are domestic thrillers, like “Pretty Little Wife” by Darby Kane and family mysteries, like “The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus. You’ll also find historical whodunnits, such as “The Arctic Fury” by Greer Macallister, and even mysteries about mystery writers like with “The Mystery Of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict.
As always, be sure to check out how you can support your local independent bookstores. To support local bookstores, we’re linking the books below to Bookshop, which lets you choose to either donate profits from your purchase to a specific shop or into a collective fund that’s divided between independent bookstores. You can find all 10 books on Amazon, too.
Check out the 10 most anticipated new books coming out this December below:
1
“Every Last Secret” by A.R. Torre
Amazon
Cat Winthorpe has worked hard to “make it." She has a beautiful home, good social standing, and a successful, handsome husband. New next-door neighbor Neena isn’t quite on her level — yet. The only thing missing? A husband like Cat’s. As Neena’s infatuation over Cat’s husband turns into obsession, both women discover that the desire for a perfect life can turn perfectly dangerous. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 1
2
“Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” by Michael Eric Dyson
Amazon
In “Long Time Coming,” Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson calls on America to reckon with race and begin the road to redemption. Each of the five chapters is addressed to a Black martyr (Breanna Taylor, Sandra Bland, among others) and dissects America’s long history with systematic racism. Dyson ends with a plea of hope for the country. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 1
3
“Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America” by Ijeoma Oluo
Amazon
Through research, interviews, and powerful personal writing, Ijeoma Oluo “investigates the backstory of America's growth, from immigrant migration to our national ethos around ingenuity, from the shaping of economic policy to the protection of sociopolitical movements that fortify male power.” In “Mediocre,” Oluo shows how the dominance of white men in power has ultimately undermined the pursuit of happiness for all. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 1
4
“Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley
Amazon
Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York Times-bestselling author Jane Smiley’s latest novel brings together an unlikely cast of characters in Paris: A spirited racehorse, a German shorthaired pointer, and a young boy. The trio’s friendship blooms as they explore Paris while trying not to raise too many eyebrows. Knopf calls this whimsical tale “an adventure that celebrates curiosity, ingenuity, and the desire of all creatures for true love and freedom.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 1
5
“The Arctic Fury” by Greer Macallister
Amazon
“The Arctic Fury” is another book this month that uses a real historical event as a springboard for mystery and adventure. Eccentric Lady Jane Franklin proposes a radical strategy for finding her husband’s lost expedition into the Arctic during the 1850s: Send a crew of women to find the ship, led by adventurer Virginia Reeve. But when only five women return, Virginia faces charges of murder and endless questions about what happened out in the cold. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 1
6
“The Cousins” by Karen M. McManus
Amazon
Milly, Aubrey and Jonah are cousins, but mostly strangers. But when their rich, reclusive grandmother (whom they’ve also never met) invites them to work at her island resort for the summer, their parents urge them to go and restore familial bonds. When the cousins arrive however, they find out that their shared family past has a lot more dark secrets than they originally thought. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 1
7
“Crosshairs” by Catherine Hernandez
Amazon
“Crosshairs” is a dystopian novel set in Canada. “With massive floods leading to rampant homelessness and devastation, a government-sanctioned regime called The Boots seizes on the opportunity to round up communities of color, the disabled, and the LGBTQ+ into labor camps.” “Crosshairs” follows Kay, a queer Black drag queen, as he and others rise up against the oppressive Boots regime. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 8
8
“Pretty Little Wife” by Darby Kane
Amazon
When Lila’s husband disappears, the small college town they live in goes into an uproar-- not only is he a beloved teacher at the local high school, but he’s the second disappearance in two months. Lila is worried too-- because she was the last to see her husband’s body and now it’s gone. This twisty mystery thriller is Darby Kane’s debut novel. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 29
9
“The Mystery Of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict
Amazon
If you’re an ardent Agatha Christie fan, don’t miss “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie.” This story of historical fiction explores the famous author’s disappearance in December 1926, which prompted an unprecedented manhunt. Although Christie reappeared 11 days later, the details surrounding the scenario remain murky at best. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:December 29
10
“The Wrong Family” by Tarryn Fisher
Amazon
The Crouch family seems to have it all figured out. They have a perfect marriage, a perfect son, a perfect house. But when Juno moves in with the family, she discovers the Crouch’s flawless facade is hiding some dark secrets. However, Juno herself isn’t that perfect, either. Readers of “The Wrong Family” will enjoy Tarryn Fisher’s usual twists and dark turns in her latest domestic thriller. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.