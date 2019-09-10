Eight Democratic presidential candidates came together for a common goal ahead of Thursday’s debate: An ending to gun violence in schools.
In an ad already shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times since its release on Monday, the candidates appealed for a reprieve to mass shootings in schools. Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords’ gun control organization Giffords Courage To Fight Gun Violence launched the campaign, which implores Americans to elect a president who will enact meaningful change to gun policy.
The video features Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Giffords said in a statement that the “Gun Safety President” campaign aims to end Trump’s corrupt leadership and elect a president who will stand up to the gun lobby to protect kids and communities from gun violence.
“This campaign will give Americans a closer look at just how committed the candidates running against Trump are in the fight to save lives,” she stated.
Social media lit up with reactions from viewers: