For a month often associated with love, the most anticipated book releases for February are surprisingly light on romance.

ICYMI, we’re teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year. This month’s hottest new reads are packed with mysteries and heartfelt explorations of the human condition.

Check out the fantastical “Things In Jars” by Jess Kidd and the wrenching “Apeirogon” by Colum McCann. You’ll find debut authors, such as Alena Dillon, and literary giants, such as Erik Larson of “Devil In The White City” fame.

Romantics need not despair, however: “The Gravity Of Us” and “Postscript” — the follow-up to “PS, I Love You” — wrap up our list with hearty servings of love and heartbreak just in time for Valentine’s Day.