"Here For It: Or, How To Save Your Soul In America" by R. Eric Thomas

Fans of Samantha Irby, Michael Arceneaux and David Sedaris should add “Here for It” to their lists. In this memoir of hysterical and heartfelt essays, R. Eric Thomas looks through the lens of his childhood to redefine what it means to be “normal” and “other” in the modern shifting world. Goodreads says: “‘Here for It’ will resonate deeply and joyfully with everyone who has ever felt pushed to the margins, struggled with self-acceptance, or wished to shine more brightly in a dark world.” Read more about it on Goodreads , and grab a copy on Amazon Expected release date: Feb. 18