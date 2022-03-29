New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer: Tom Cruise Gets Warning From Goose's Son

Tom Cruise’s iconic aviator seems to have an enemy in Rooster, the son of the dearly departed Goose, in the “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.)

“My dad believed in you. I’m not gonna make the same mistake,” Rooster (Miles Teller) snipes at Maverick.

Clearly, Goose’s tragic ejection into movie heaven while flying with Maverick in the “Top Gun” original hasn’t been forgotten.

That’s just one of Maverick’s earthbound obstacles in the sequel, according to the action-packed preview. It seems he’s being called back to Top Gun to mentor some hotshots ― even though he says he’s “not a teacher” ― and lead a mission “the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen,” says Paramount studio’s description.

It’s also a chance for Cruise to flash his ageless matinee smile and win over another generation.

“Everyone here is the best there is,” one whippersnapper pilot declares. “Who the hell are they gonna get to teach us?”

Guess.