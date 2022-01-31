While we’re proponents of a balanced diet and healthy eating here at HuffPost Life, sometimes we need to shield our eyes from Instagram while everyone shares photos of their sad January starvation detox diets. We’re happy to report that this month’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) are anything but detox recipes.
Sure, there are a few vegetables thrown in here and there, but this list is loaded up with a cheesy gratin, melt-in-your-mouth short rib pasta, fried cheesecake rolls, crispy dumplings and much more.
Check out the recipes below and let us know which are your favorites.
10
Minimalist Baker
Creamy Vegan Cauliflower Gratin from Minimalist Baker
9
I Heart Umami
Vegetarian Bok Choy Soup from I Heart Umami
8
Butter Be Ready
Braised Short Rib Ragu from Butter Be Ready
7
Butter Be Ready
S'mores Cupcakes with Nutella from Butter Be Ready
6
Foodie Crush
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs from Foodie Crush
5
Brown Sugar
Fried Cheesecake Rolls from Brown Sugar
4
Marc Matsumoto/No Recipes
Easy Spicy Ramen (Tantanmen) from No Recipes
3
Half-Baked Harvest
Shredded Brussels Sprout and Prosciutto Salad from Half-Baked Harvest
2
Half-Baked Harvest
Pesto Tortellini Zuppa Toscana from Half-Baked Harvest
1
I Heart Umami
Crispy Rice Paper Dumplings from I Heart Umami